–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 7

NOV. 2

Holiday Treasures Exhibition and Sale

Thursday, all day

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

Over 60 artists will be displaying and selling their works. Show continues through the holidays. For more information, call (309) 829-0011.

Opening Artist’s Reception for Karen Gyllin

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

Come see the recent works of Karen Gyllin, “Behavior of Water.” The show will extend through December 30. For more information, call (309) 829-0011.

NOV. 3

Autumn Art Walk in Bloomington

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington, 106 W. Monroe

Free

Event showcases numerous galleries and studios downtown as well as outside entertainers. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

NOV. 3-5

‘Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy’

Fri. & Sat, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Ln., Bloomington

$18; seniors and students $16

Community Players Theatre presents “Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy” about the strength of friendship and the power of one’s voice. For tickets, call (309) 663-2121.

Used Book Sale

Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., noon-4 p.m.

Books to Benefit, Suite 700, 360 Wylie Dr., Normal

Free admission

Book sale benefits local literacy programs. Saturday afternoon and Sunday books are $5 per bag. For more information, call (309) 531-8320.

NOV. 4

A Bountiful Feast

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Free. Donations appreciated

Enjoy watching and participating in the fun as the servants and family at the Davis Mansion prepare for an old-fashioned Thanksgiving. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Artist Lecture and Gallery Walk with Dianna Frid

Saturday, noon

University Galleries, 11 Uptown Normal

Event is in conjunction with the Illinois State University’s Family Weekend. For more information, call (309) 438-5487.

Whose Live Anyway?

Saturday, 8-11 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal

$27.50-$37.50

90 minutes of improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

Dia de los Muertos

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

Free with paid admission

Children can learn about the Latino tradition that celebrates the circle of life. For more information, call (309) 433-3444.

NOV. 5

Tinkergarten Fall Lantern Walk

Sunday, 4:45-5:30 p.m.

One Normal Plaza, 700 E. Lincoln, Normal

Free

Register to attend the event which features singing, play, and walking in the park with lanterns (or flashlights). For more information, call (309) 242-9023.

NOV. 5-6

Model Railroad Train Show

Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun. 1-3:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Model train enthusiasts will have their trains set up for public view. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

NOV. 7

Dime Novel Desperadoes

Tuesday, 2 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

History Reads Book Club discusses “Dime Novel Desperadoes: The Notorious Maxwell Brothers” by John Hallwas. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

McLean County Home Front During WWI

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Bill Kemp will discuss life during WWI including war bond drives, food conservations efforts, the Red Cross, parades and singing, and the effect it all had on our German immigrant population. For more information, call (309) 452-1767.

