–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 4

McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 4November 28, 2017
DEC. 1
Jammies and Jingles
Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$12
The whole family will enjoy wearing jammies, building and decorating graham cracker houses, designing ornaments, and playing holiday games, in addition to a visit with Santa. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, call (309) 433-3444.
DEC. 1-2
First Friday: Once Upon a Holiday
Friday & Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington
Free
Downtown’s festive Once Upon a Holiday includes “living windows,” with people acting out cheerful holiday scenes in shop windows. The community’s annual holiday parade ends in downtown, bringing folks together to ring in the season. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.
DEC. 1-3
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.
$20
The annual production of the classic play will be presented by Eastlight Theatre. For more information, call (309) 699-7469.
DEC. 2
Adult DIY Day at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Drop in to work on projects with the Library’s tools and space. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.
Christmas at the Courthouse
Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Free
Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carols, homemade cookies, children’s crafts and activities, and St. Nicholas for the kids. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.
Christmas on the Prairie
Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Lexington sites
Free
Event begins with a vendor fair at Lexington School which also includes Breakfast with Santa, a children’s shopping area and fresh Christmas tree and wreath sale until 2 p.m. In the afternoon, there’s free peppermint hot chocolate, holiday crafts, fine art display and sale, festival of barrel-aged beer, the Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees, a tree lighting ceremony in City Park, and evening carriage rides. For more information, call (309) 365-3331.
DEC. 2-3
Twin Cities Ballet Presents Nutcracker
Saturday-Sunday, 2 and 4:30 p.m.
Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, Illinois State University
$22.50
Over 150 costumed dancers perform in the classic Tchaikovsky ballet. For more information, call (309) 663-9333.
DEC. 2-23
Santa’s Cottage
Weekends, various times
Uptown Normal
Free; donations appreciated
In addition to a visit with Santa, there will be carriage rides. For a list of dates and times, visit uptownnormal.com/event/santas-station.
DEC. 3
Christmas Tea by Gaslight
Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m.
Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington
$38
Register early to join The Tea Ladies in the parlors of the Mansion for an evening tea. To register or for more information, call (309) 827-2200.
Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape Tour
Sunday, 7:30-10 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
$37.75-$69.75
Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His humor largely revolves around fatherhood, observations, laziness, and food. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.
DEC. 4
Fleet Feet Fun Run/Walk
Monday, 6 p.m.
105 Krispy Kreme Dr., Bloomington
Free
Run/walk routes from 2 to 4 miles sponsored by Fleet Feet Sports. For more information, call (309) 808-3220.
