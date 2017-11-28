–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 4

DEC. 1

Jammies and Jingles

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$12

The whole family will enjoy wearing jammies, building and decorating graham cracker houses, designing ornaments, and playing holiday games, in addition to a visit with Santa. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. For more information, call (309) 433-3444.

DEC. 1-2

First Friday: Once Upon a Holiday

Friday & Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Downtown’s festive Once Upon a Holiday includes “living windows,” with people acting out cheerful holiday scenes in shop windows. The community’s annual holiday parade ends in downtown, bringing folks together to ring in the season. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

DEC. 1-3

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The annual production of the classic play will be presented by Eastlight Theatre. For more information, call (309) 699-7469.

DEC. 2

Adult DIY Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Drop in to work on projects with the Library’s tools and space. For more information, call (309) 452-1757.

Christmas at the Courthouse

Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Enjoy holiday music, Christmas carols, homemade cookies, children’s crafts and activities, and St. Nicholas for the kids. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Christmas on the Prairie

Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lexington sites

Free

Event begins with a vendor fair at Lexington School which also includes Breakfast with Santa, a children’s shopping area and fresh Christmas tree and wreath sale until 2 p.m. In the afternoon, there’s free peppermint hot chocolate, holiday crafts, fine art display and sale, festival of barrel-aged beer, the Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees, a tree lighting ceremony in City Park, and evening carriage rides. For more information, call (309) 365-3331.

DEC. 2-3

Twin Cities Ballet Presents Nutcracker

Saturday-Sunday, 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, Illinois State University

$22.50

Over 150 costumed dancers perform in the classic Tchaikovsky ballet. For more information, call (309) 663-9333.

DEC. 2-23

Santa’s Cottage

Weekends, various times

Uptown Normal

Free; donations appreciated

In addition to a visit with Santa, there will be carriage rides. For a list of dates and times, visit uptownnormal.com/event/santas-station.

DEC. 3

Christmas Tea by Gaslight

Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m.

Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$38

Register early to join The Tea Ladies in the parlors of the Mansion for an evening tea. To register or for more information, call (309) 827-2200.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape Tour

Sunday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$37.75-$69.75

Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His humor largely revolves around fatherhood, observations, laziness, and food. For more information, call (309) 434-2679.

DEC. 4

Fleet Feet Fun Run/Walk

Monday, 6 p.m.

105 Krispy Kreme Dr., Bloomington

Free

Run/walk routes from 2 to 4 miles sponsored by Fleet Feet Sports. For more information, call (309) 808-3220.

