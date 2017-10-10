–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 15

OCT. 12

Lori Rader-Day Visits the Library

Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Recipient of the 2016 Mary Higgins Clark Award, Lori Rader-Day will be at the library for discussion and book signing. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Comedian Ron White Performs at the Civic Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$45-$75

White, a stand-up comedian, will keep you laughing. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

Lunch and Learn: Mike Matejka

Thursday, 12:10-12:40 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Bring your lunch and listen as Mike Matejka discusses the conflict between railroad builders and how it affected working people in the Bloomington-Normal area in the 19th and 20th centuries. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

OCT. 13

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

Drop your kids off and enjoy a night on the town. A pizza dinner, crafts, games and activities will be provided. Kids between 4-12 years old and must be potty trained. $17 for the first child, $15 for additional siblings. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.

Waxing Historic: Living History Museum

Friday, 2 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

The Museum hosts area home-schooled students who will be creating a living history wax museum of historic figures they will bring to life. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

OCT. 13-14

Spirits of the Past: A Haunted History Tour

Friday and Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Duncan Manor, 1002 Towanda Barnes Road, Towanda

$20

Duncan Manor partners is partnering with Community Players Theater to give you a ghostly glance into the lives of William Duncan and his family in the year 1868. For more information, call (309) 340-4491.

Downs Haunted House

Friday and Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

107 E. Franklin St., Downs

$5

Haunted house, free hay rack ride, bonfire, concessions and entertainment. For more information, call (309) 846-6377.

Heyworth Haunted Trail

Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Centennial Park, Rte. 136 one mile west of Heyworth

$5

Climb aboard hayracks that will transport daring souls around the park and through the wooded paths. For more information, visit heyworthhauntedtrail.com.

Spook Hollow in Marquette Heights

Friday & Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

613 Lasalle Blvd.

$25

Event includes Spook Hollow, M.C. Manor Haunted Mansion and the M.C. Nightmare. Hosted by the Marquette Heights Men’s Club. For more information, visit spookhollow.com.

OCT. 14

Adult DIY Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cafe, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College

Free

Bring your project and work on it with the space and tools available at the library. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Heartland Festival Orchestra Celebrates Leonard Bernstein

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$38 adults; $10 students

The Orchestra will celebrate the 100th birthday of Bernstein. Also included in the program will be music by Prokofiev and Daugherty. For more information, call (309) 339-3943.

OCT. 15

Reggie Redbird Day at Miller Park Zoo

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

Free with zoo admission

Come out and see Reggie Redbird from ISU and also learn about the bird collection at the Zoo. For more information, call (309) 434-2250.

