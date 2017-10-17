–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25

OCT. 19

Judge’s Jubilee – Fundraiser for Davis Mansion Foundation

Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Lakeside Country Club, 1201 Croxton, Bloomington

$65-$100

The Davis Family’s Role in McLean County Agriculture is the theme of the 2017 Judge’s Jubilee Fund Raiser for the David Davis Mansion Foundation. Don Meyer, retired U of I McLean County Extension Director who is currently an ISU Ag Professor and guest curator of the farm gallery at the McLean County Museum of History, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Matinee Movie at the Library: ‘Sabrina’

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

A playboy becomes interested in the daughter of his family’s chauffeur (Audrey Hepburn), but it’s his more serious brother (Humphrey Bogart) who would be the better man for her. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

OCT. 20-21

Downs Haunted House

Friday and Saturday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

107 E. Franklin St.

$5

Enjoy a fright fest in Downs. For more information, call (309) 846-6377.

OCT. 21

ISU Homecoming Parade

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Uptown Normal

Free

Illinois State University’s annual Homecoming Parade kicks off at the corner of College Avenue and University Street, moves east down College and down North Street.

Bloomington Farmers’ Market

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.

200 N. Main St.

Free admission

Autumn products and crafts for purchase. For more information, call (309) 829-9599.

OCT. 24

Eastland Suites Hotel Transylvania Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

1801 Eastland Dr., Bloomington

Free

Event offers business-sponsored trunk or treating, a haunted courtyard, haunted hotel suites, kids’ activities and games, crafts and a food truck. For more information, call (309) 662-0000.

Images of the 8th Judicial Circuit by Guy Fraker

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Retired lawyer and historian Guy Fraker will offer insights from his upcoming new book. For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Silent Film: ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (1923)

Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington

$15

Classic silent movie with just the right amount of horror to get you into the Halloween spirit. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

The Beach Boys

Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU

$39.50-$84.50

The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

OCT. 25

Hocus Pocus Movie Night at the Library

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

‘Hocus Pocus’ follows a villainous trio of witches as they wreak havoc after being accidentally resurrected by a teenager. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Cemetery Walk Program at Towanda Library

Wednesday, 5 p.m.

301 S. Taylor

Free

Experience the highlights of the Bloomington Evergreen Cemetery Walk in the comfort of the library. For more information, call (309) 728-2139.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25–