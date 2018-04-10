–McLean County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 18

APRIL 12

Lunch & Learn: McLean County Transportation Crossroads

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.

Gov. Pifer Courtroom, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Bring your brown bag lunch and hear Mike Matejka explain how McLean County grew and prospered thanks to transportation. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

WWI Speaker Series: A Librarian Answers the Call

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Using the WWI service records collection created by Angeline Milner, first librarian of Illinois State (Normal) University, attendees will learn about Angeline’s work to document ISNU’s war service effort and about the 100-year old collection of WWI posters that Angeline Milner collected. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

APRIL 12-14

Towanda Book/DVD Sale

Thur. & Fri., 1-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Towanda Library, 301 S. Taylor St.

APRIL 13

Youths Celebrate Earth Day at the Library

Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Book Nook, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave

Free

Earth Day is celebrated by children aged 3-5 with stories, songs and craft activities. For more information, call 309-454-4668.

Quarter Auction Benefits BHS Marching Raiders Band

Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Eagles Lodge, 313 S. Main St, Bloomington

Free admittance

Bidding paddles are $5 each or 3 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Bloomington High School Band Program. For more information, call 309-828-5201.

APRIL 13-14

Bloomington Normal Quilt Show

Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Dr., Bloomington

$5

The Bloomington Normal Hands All Around Quilt Guild’s Annual Quilt Spectrum will feature beautiful quilts, a quilt raffle, a unique boutique of handmade gifts, learning opportunities for experienced and novice quilters, and vendors. For more information, call 309-830-0520.

APRIL 14

Super Heroes/Royalty Open Skate

Saturday, 12:40-1:55 p.m.

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6 per person

Young people dressed as their favorite Disney character or superhero and get 50% off admission. For more information, call 309-434-2875.

First Class Dinner on the Titanic

Saturday, 5 p.m.

The Vrooman Mansion B&B, 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$150 per person, all inclusive

Event includes a program on first class dining by the Tea Ladies, Inc., vintage cocktails, and a 9-course meal as it would have been served on the Titanic. Reserve you place by calling 309-828-8816.

An Evening with Groucho

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$20-$25-$30

Frank Ferrante recreates an acclaimed portrayal of comedian Groucho Marx. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

Movies Under the Dome

Saturday, 1 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

The movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” will be shown as the first of the series. The movie is rated PG for mild violence. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

APRIL 15

Down Syndrome Fashion Show

Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Bone Student Center, 100 N. University, Normal

$10; children free

The ‘Choose to Shine Fashion Show’ allows individuals with Down syndrome the opportunity to “Shine” down the runway. For more information, call 309-438-8838.

The Music of WWI

Saturday, 2-2:45 p.m.

Community Room, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Dale Evans and Hannah Kerrigan will lead in singing songs from the WWI era. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

APRIL 18

Hobbyist Expo at BPL

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St.

Free

More than 15 local hobby groups will be on hand to talk, answer questions, and demonstrate their club’s work. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

