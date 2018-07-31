–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8July 31, 2018
AUG. 2
Illinois Shakespeare Festival
Presents ‘Henry V’
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Ewing Manor, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington
$20-$54
Shakespeare’s play about the King of England at the Battle of Agincourt. For more information, visit illinosshakes.com.
AUG. 3
Bloomington-Normal
Sunrise Rotary Brats and Bags
Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington on the Square
Free admission
Get a fresh-grilled brat chips and soft drink while listening to the tropical tones of Toocan. Bags tournament opens at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit bnsunriserotary.org.
Party at Miller Park
Friday, 5-8 p.m.
1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
Free
Reconcile Church is hosting a free event featuring live music, food, and games. For more information, call 309-829-3353.
Community Appreciation Movie Night
Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Hancock Stadium, 211 N. Main St., Normal
Free
The movie ‘The Lion King’ will be shown. For more information, visit goredbirds.com.
AUG. 3-4
Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives of Windsor’
Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington
$20-$54
Shakespeare’s play set in the 15th century and featuring Falstaff. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.
AUG. 4
Dance Workshop & Social Dance
Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Hansen Student Center, Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 Beecher St., Bloomington
$5
Classes cover all varieties of dance throughout the day concluding with a Back to School Sock Hop Dance from 7:45-10 p.m. All money raised will go towards purchasing school supplies for Unit 5 & Dist. 87 children. For more information, call 309-556-1000.
Antique Auto Exhibit
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
$5; children $2
More than 75 cars from the 1900s through the 1980s will be displayed. A ‘Parade of Progress” around the Mansion drive will begin at 2 p.m. The 33rd Regimental Band concert on the lawn will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, visit daviddavismansion.org.
WWI Artifacts Fair
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Come view World War I related artifacts and bring your own artifacts to share. For more information, call 309-452-1757.
Shakespeare in the Land of Lincoln Symposium
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
Free
Robert Bray, Ph.D., will discuss Lincoln’s connection to Bloomington. Reserve your place by visiting illinosshakes.com/.
Legends Game – Former Cubs and Cardinals Stars
Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal
$20-$30
Former Cub stars such as Derrick Lee, Aramis Ramirez and Kyle Farnsworth take on former Cardinal stars Jim Edmonds, Ray Lankford and Fernando Tatis. For more information, call 309-454-2255.
Dan Hubbard St. Jude Telethon Concert
Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Illinois Wesleyan Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington
Celebrate the 41st St. Jude Telethon with a concert, $5 sandwich meals, and a silent auction. For more information, call 309-566-3500.
Stayin’ Alive Defibrillator Drive
Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Double Tree, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington
$75
Event includes live and silent auctions, cocktails, a raffle and dinner. This year’s proceeds will be used to provide AEDs to protect area youth. For more information, call 309-556-8307.
AUG. 5
Heartland Jazz Orchestra Plays at Connie Link
Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal
Free
Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
AUG. 6
Tour Historic Ewing Manor
Monday, 4-6 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$5 donation appreciated
Trained docents lead tours of the mansion, Sunset Hill. The tour requires the ability to climb stairs. For more information, call 309-438-6333.
AUG. 7
Music Under the Stars
Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
Free
The Brass Band of Central Illinois will offer lively music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.
‘Shakespeare In Love’
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal
$20-$54
Romantic movie about a possible relationship between Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.
AUG. 8
LoungeAbout the Roundabout
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Uptown Normal
Free
The group “Big on Blondes” will be playing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
