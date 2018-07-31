–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

AUG. 2

Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Presents ‘Henry V’

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play about the King of England at the Battle of Agincourt. For more information, visit illinosshakes.com.

AUG. 3

Bloomington-Normal

Sunrise Rotary Brats and Bags

Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington on the Square

Free admission

Get a fresh-grilled brat chips and soft drink while listening to the tropical tones of Toocan. Bags tournament opens at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit bnsunriserotary.org.

Party at Miller Park

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

Reconcile Church is hosting a free event featuring live music, food, and games. For more information, call 309-829-3353.

Community Appreciation Movie Night

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Hancock Stadium, 211 N. Main St., Normal

Free

The movie ‘The Lion King’ will be shown. For more information, visit goredbirds.com.

AUG. 3-4

Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives of Windsor’

Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 617 E. Emerson, Bloomington

$20-$54

Shakespeare’s play set in the 15th century and featuring Falstaff. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 4

Dance Workshop & Social Dance

Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Hansen Student Center, Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 Beecher St., Bloomington

$5

Classes cover all varieties of dance throughout the day concluding with a Back to School Sock Hop Dance from 7:45-10 p.m. All money raised will go towards purchasing school supplies for Unit 5 & Dist. 87 children. For more information, call 309-556-1000.

Antique Auto Exhibit

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$5; children $2

More than 75 cars from the 1900s through the 1980s will be displayed. A ‘Parade of Progress” around the Mansion drive will begin at 2 p.m. The 33rd Regimental Band concert on the lawn will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, visit daviddavismansion.org.

WWI Artifacts Fair

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Come view World War I related artifacts and bring your own artifacts to share. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Shakespeare in the Land of Lincoln Symposium

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

Free

Robert Bray, Ph.D., will discuss Lincoln’s connection to Bloomington. Reserve your place by visiting illinosshakes.com/.

Legends Game – Former Cubs and Cardinals Stars

Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal

$20-$30

Former Cub stars such as Derrick Lee, Aramis Ramirez and Kyle Farnsworth take on former Cardinal stars Jim Edmonds, Ray Lankford and Fernando Tatis. For more information, call 309-454-2255.

Dan Hubbard St. Jude Telethon Concert

Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Illinois Wesleyan Shirk Center, 302 E. Emerson St., Bloomington

Celebrate the 41st St. Jude Telethon with a concert, $5 sandwich meals, and a silent auction. For more information, call 309-566-3500.

Stayin’ Alive Defibrillator Drive

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Double Tree, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington

$75

Event includes live and silent auctions, cocktails, a raffle and dinner. This year’s proceeds will be used to provide AEDs to protect area youth. For more information, call 309-556-8307.

AUG. 5

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Plays at Connie Link

Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal

Free

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

AUG. 6

Tour Historic Ewing Manor

Monday, 4-6 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$5 donation appreciated

Trained docents lead tours of the mansion, Sunset Hill. The tour requires the ability to climb stairs. For more information, call 309-438-6333.

AUG. 7

Music Under the Stars

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Miller Park Bandstand, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

The Brass Band of Central Illinois will offer lively music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

‘Shakespeare In Love’

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

ISU Center for Performing Arts, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal

$20-$54

Romantic movie about a possible relationship between Shakespeare and Viola de Lesseps. For more information, visit illinoisshakes.com.

AUG. 8

LoungeAbout the Roundabout

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

The group “Big on Blondes” will be playing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

