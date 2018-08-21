–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29

McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29August 21, 2018
AUG. 23
Brass Band of Illinois Performs at Connie Link
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
AUG. 25
Sweet Corn Blues Festival
Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Uptown Circle, Normal
Free
Over 50,000 ears of corn will be prepared to accompany arts, crafts, flea market, and live entertainment. For more information, call 309-454-9557.
Day of the Dozer
Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
$7
Children will get to see and operate heavy construction and farming machinery. For more information, call 309-828-3406.
Ya Bud Country Music Festival
Saturday, 2-11 p.m.
Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington
$30
The Ya Bud Music Festival will feature Craig Campbell, the NATU band. For more information, call 309-275-2229.
Dress-Up Movie: ‘Coco’
Saturday, 7:15 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Come dressed up as your favorite character in the movie ‘Coco.’ For more information, call 309-433-3240.
Poetry Is Normal
Saturday, 1-2 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Kathleen Rooney and Martin Seay will be featured. For more information, call 309-433-3495.
AUG. 26
Mary & the Troublemakers
Connie Link
Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Come enjoy the music. Bring your own seating. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
Illinois Bicentennial Route 66 Motorcycle Ride
Sunday, 11:30 a.m.
Kelly’s on 66, Lexington
Free; donations appreciated
Gov. Bruce Rauner and other motorcycle enthusiasts will ride from Shorewood to Springfield, stopping for lunch at Lexington. Riders can join the adventure for free. The ride will end with a barbecue dinner for registered riders at the Governor’s Mansion following the Bicentennial Plaza Dedication. Donations from the ride will benefit the Chicago Honor Flight Association. Register by visiting illinois200.com/events/illinois-bicentennial-route-66-motorcycle-ride/.
AUG. 27
CPR Skills Testing at Advocate BroMenn
Monday, 6-7 p.m.
1304 Franklin Ave., Normal
Free
The session is skills testing only, not the whole class. For more information, call 309-454-1400.
AUG. 28
Baby Basics Class at BroMenn
Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
1304 Franklin Ave., Normal
$15
The class will provide new parents with information about the first days and weeks of a baby’s life. For more information or to register, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.
Lecture on History of Illinois Independent Producers
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Governor Fifer courtroom, McLean Museum of History,
200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Free
Professor Simeone’s talk will highlight the social and political tensions at work in Illinois during its first constitutional era (1818-1848). For more information, call 309-827-0428.
AUG. 29
LoungeAbout the Roundabout
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Uptown Normal
Free
Dan Hubbard will be providing the music. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
Protein Power at Green Top Grocery
Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
921 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$5
U of I nutritionist Jenna Smith will take you down the aisles to show you how to shop smart for high-protein foods. For more information, call 309-862-4041.
