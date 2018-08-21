–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29

AUG. 23

Brass Band of Illinois Performs at Connie Link

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

AUG. 25

Sweet Corn Blues Festival

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Uptown Circle, Normal

Free

Over 50,000 ears of corn will be prepared to accompany arts, crafts, flea market, and live entertainment. For more information, call 309-454-9557.

Day of the Dozer

Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$7

Children will get to see and operate heavy construction and farming machinery. For more information, call 309-828-3406.

Ya Bud Country Music Festival

Saturday, 2-11 p.m.

Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington

$30

The Ya Bud Music Festival will feature Craig Campbell, the NATU band. For more information, call 309-275-2229.

Dress-Up Movie: ‘Coco’

Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Come dressed up as your favorite character in the movie ‘Coco.’ For more information, call 309-433-3240.

Poetry Is Normal

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Kathleen Rooney and Martin Seay will be featured. For more information, call 309-433-3495.

AUG. 26

Mary & the Troublemakers

Connie Link

Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Come enjoy the music. Bring your own seating. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

Illinois Bicentennial Route 66 Motorcycle Ride

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.

Kelly’s on 66, Lexington

Free; donations appreciated

Gov. Bruce Rauner and other motorcycle enthusiasts will ride from Shorewood to Springfield, stopping for lunch at Lexington. Riders can join the adventure for free. The ride will end with a barbecue dinner for registered riders at the Governor’s Mansion following the Bicentennial Plaza Dedication. Donations from the ride will benefit the Chicago Honor Flight Association. Register by visiting illinois200.com/events/illinois-bicentennial-route-66-motorcycle-ride/.

AUG. 27

CPR Skills Testing at Advocate BroMenn

Monday, 6-7 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

Free

The session is skills testing only, not the whole class. For more information, call 309-454-1400.

AUG. 28

Baby Basics Class at BroMenn

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15

The class will provide new parents with information about the first days and weeks of a baby’s life. For more information or to register, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

Lecture on History of Illinois Independent Producers

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Governor Fifer courtroom, McLean Museum of History,

200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Professor Simeone’s talk will highlight the social and political tensions at work in Illinois during its first constitutional era (1818-1848). For more information, call 309-827-0428.

AUG. 29

LoungeAbout the Roundabout

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

Dan Hubbard will be providing the music. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

Protein Power at Green Top Grocery

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

921 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$5

U of I nutritionist Jenna Smith will take you down the aisles to show you how to shop smart for high-protein foods. For more information, call 309-862-4041.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 29–