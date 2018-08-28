–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3

AUG. 30

A History of the Evergreen Cemetery Walk

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Community Room, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive

Free

In addition to learning about the outreach program of the Cemetery, the audience will also be introduced to the individuals who will be featured in the 2018 Bicentennial of Illinois Cemetery Walk. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

AUG. 31

Moonlight Cruise Spirit of Peoria

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

100 NE Water Street

$23; seniors $21, Youths 4-15 $14

Take an evening cruise on the Illinois River enjoying the live entertainment and cash bar. For more information, call 309-637-8000.

AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Peoria Blues Heritage Music Festival

Fri. starting at 6:30; Sat. 1 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing

$40 each day; $65 for both days

Thirtieth annual festival features Buddy Guy, Robert Cray Band, Billy Strings, Ben Folds, Shooter Jennings, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Anthony Gomes, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Roosevelt Collier and Sam Williams as headliners. For more information, visit peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com.

SEPT. 1

LoungeAbout the Roundabout

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

Grant Millren will be providing the music. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

Manga/Anime Marathon

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Community Room,

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens gather to watch some of their favorite anime movies. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

SEPT. 2-3

Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival

Sat. 6 a.m.-10 p.m.;

Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon. 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arthur, Illinois

Free

Come check out all the cheese-related activities and contests. Big Cheese Callithumpian Parade begins at 3:45 p.m. at 402 E. Progress St. For more information, visit arthurcheesefestival.com.

SEPT. 3

Labor Day Parade: Bloomington

Monday, 10 a.m.

Downtown Bloomington to Miller Park

Free

Parade concludes with a dinner for union members and their families at Miller Park. For more information, call 309-208-1120.

Coronation of Miss Illinois

Monday, 8-9:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Ctr., ISU, Normal

$35-$45

The Miss Teen Illinois and Miss Illinois contests will culminate in the crowning on Monday. For more information, call 913-381-7121.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3–