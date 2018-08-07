McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15August 7, 2018
AUG. 9
Pollinator-Palooza!
Thursday, 5-7 p.m.
ISU Horticulture Center, Raab Road across from the Corn Crib
Free
Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, Hort Center Volunteers, Local Farmers, as well as bee, bug, and bird experts will teach about butterflies and bees. Participants can don a safety suit and visit a live bee hive. For more information, call 309-862-4041.
AUG. 10
‘Rockin’ Top & The Cozmic Ramblers’ Performs at Connie Link
Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the music in the park. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
AUG. 11
Cruise In at Uptown Normal
Saturday, 4-9 p.m.
Uptown Normal
Free
A full scale cruise-in sponsored by the Car Community Automobile Club in conjunction with the Twin City Cruisers and the McLean County Antique Automobile Club. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
‘The Bygones’ Play in Uptown Normal
Saturday, 5-8 p.m.
Uptown Normal
Free
Bring your blankets or chairs to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9777.
AUG. 11-12
McLean County History Museum
Sunday, 10 a.m.
200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Free
Visit the Museum and the Illinois Office of Tourism at no cost. For more information, call 309-827-0428.
AUG. 12
Irish Music by Turas Performs at Connie Link
Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Come enjoy lively Irish pub music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.
AUG. 14
Chinese Tea with Ben
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-noon
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Those 18 and older may register to sample Chinese teas by calling 309-452-1757. Sampling will also be held on September 11, October 9, and November 13. Register early.
AUG. 15
LoungeAbout the Roundabout
Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Uptown Normal
Free
‘Too Cool’ will be playing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15–