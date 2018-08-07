AUG. 9

Pollinator-Palooza!

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

ISU Horticulture Center, Raab Road across from the Corn Crib

Free

Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, Hort Center Volunteers, Local Farmers, as well as bee, bug, and bird experts will teach about butterflies and bees. Participants can don a safety suit and visit a live bee hive. For more information, call 309-862-4041.

AUG. 10

‘Rockin’ Top & The Cozmic Ramblers’ Performs at Connie Link

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the music in the park. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

AUG. 11

Cruise In at Uptown Normal

Saturday, 4-9 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

A full scale cruise-in sponsored by the Car Community Automobile Club in conjunction with the Twin City Cruisers and the McLean County Antique Automobile Club. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

‘The Bygones’ Play in Uptown Normal

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

Bring your blankets or chairs to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9777.

AUG. 11-12

McLean County History Museum

Sunday, 10 a.m.

200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Visit the Museum and the Illinois Office of Tourism at no cost. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

AUG. 12

Irish Music by Turas Performs at Connie Link

Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Come enjoy lively Irish pub music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

AUG. 14

Chinese Tea with Ben

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-noon

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Those 18 and older may register to sample Chinese teas by calling 309-452-1757. Sampling will also be held on September 11, October 9, and November 13. Register early.

AUG. 15

LoungeAbout the Roundabout

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

‘Too Cool’ will be playing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15–