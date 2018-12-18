–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 26

DEC. 20

Poetry is Normal Open Mic

Thurs. 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Read aloud original poems or poems by writers you admire. This poetry reading series is intended for teen and adult poets and poetry lovers. December’s theme is “Comfort & Joy.” For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Spirit of Rhythm and Drums

Thurs. 7 – 8 p.m.

The Music Shoppe, 1540 E. College Ave. 4, Normal

Free, $15

Donations welcome

Making music together as a community and celebrate life through rhythm and music, no matter the level of expertise. Bring whatever percussion instruments you have available. For more information, call 800-322-5019.

Autism Friendly Contra Dancing

Thurs. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Enjoy dancing in a style and environment friendly to those with ASD and other social/sensory disorders. Family, friends and mentors socialize and dance with loved ones in an Autism-friendly environment. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

DEC. 20 – 22

Christmas Clover Lawn

Thurs. – Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

David Davis Mansion 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free, donations welcome

The lavishly decorated David Davis Mansion features 14 elaborately decorated peppered with ornaments featured in “Downton Abbey,” as well as toys, foods and traditions of the Victorian Era. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

DEC. 20 – 24

Christmas on the Big Screen

Thurs. – Mon., Hours Vary

Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.

$7 Adults, $5 Students & Kids Under 13

Through Christmas eve, Normal Theater will present Christmas classics, including “Christmas Vacation,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Shop Around the Corner.” Enjoy these classics on the big screen. For times and programs, visit www.normaltheater.com.

Santa’s Station

Thurs. – Sat. 5 – 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 12 – 3:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle

Free, donations welcome

Visit Santa and enjoy a free carriage ride. To sign up for a carriage ride, visit the booth at the northeast side of Uptown Circle just prior to the start time for each day. Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, visit www.uptownnormal.com.

Letters to Santa

Thurs. – Mon., Dawn to Dusk

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road,

McLean

Free

Kids of all ages write their letters to Santa, either at home or at our Nature Center writing and drop them off in a special mailbox located along our Imagination Grove trail. For more information, call 309-874-2174.

Open Ice Skating

Thurs. – Mon., Hours Vary

Pepsi Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington

$6 per skater, $2 skate rental

Slip on a pair of skates and glide about the ice arm-in-arm with family and friends. For more information on open skate schedules, call 309-434-2737.

DEC. 21

Kid’s Winter Wilderness Registration Deadline

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N 725 East Road, McLean

$20 members, $25 non-members

Children take a winter hike, learn how plants and animals survive in the cold, create winter art, and more! A campfire lunch of hotdogs chicken noodle soup. Dress for the weather. Dec. 27, ages 6-10. Dec. 28, ages 11-16. Register on line by Dec. 21 at www.sugargrovenaturecenter.org/kids.html.

DEC. 22

Saturday before Christmas Run

Sat. 12 – 2 p.m.

Green Gables, 17485 E 2500 Road, Hudson, IL

Free

25th annual Lake Run Club’s Saturday before Christmas run. Event starts at Green Gables at Lake Bloomington. This is a free event, everyone in attendance will receive a gift from Santa. For more information, call Tod Williamson, 309-825-1162.

Indoor Farmer’s Market

Sat. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

Free

A producer-only market offering a wide array of farm products grown and produced by the sellers! Features local music. Free parking at the Butler lot. For more information, call 309-434-2295.

DEC. 24

Gratitude Meeting

Mon. 9 p.m.

Bromenn Conference Ctr., 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

Free

The holidays can be difficult. Join us for friendship and gratitude, coffee and hot chocolate. Bring a treat, if you wish. Sponsored by the Sunday Morning Eye Opener Group. For more information, contact District 10 AA, 309-828-7092.

DEC. 26 – 29

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wed. – Sat. All Day

Shirk Center, 302 East Emerson St., Bloomington

All-Tournament Pass $15-$30

All-Day Pass $8 – $12

Single-Session Pass $5 – $8

64 varsity teams, 16 Special Olympics, 144 games over four days. One champion crowned in each bracket, trophies for 2nd-4th place.. For more information, visit www.theclassic.org.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 26–