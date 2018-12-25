McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2December 25, 2018
DEC. 26 – 29
State Farm Holiday Classic
Wed. – Sat. All Day
Shirk Center, 302 East Emerson St., Bloomington
All-Tournament Pass $15-$30
All-Day Pass $8 – $12
Single-Session Pass $5 – $8
64 varsity teams, 16 Special Olympics, 144 games over four days. One champion crowned in each bracket, trophies for 2nd-4th place, consolation champions, six individual all-tournament team members for each bracket. For more information, visit www.theclassic.org.
DEC. 27 – 30
‘The Apartment,’ and ‘Shoplifters’
Thurs. – Sat. 7 p.m., Sun. 4 & 7 p.m.
Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.
$7 general admission,
$3 students
Enjoy a classic movie “The Apartment” (1960), and a modern movie, “Shoplifters” (2018), on the big screen. The Apartment shows Thurs. & Sat., Shoplifters, Fri. Both movies show Sun., starting with the apartment. For more information, visit www.normaltheater.com.
DEC. 27
Discovery Day Camp Architecture & Design
Thurs. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$40 member, $45 non-member
K – 5th grade
Join us for a fun-filled day of architecture and design. The day camp includes various hands-on activities, museum exploration and snack. Camp attendees will be separated into groups according to age/grade level. For more information, call 309-433-3444.
Seniors Game Day
Thurs. & Mon.
10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St., Lexington
Free
Senior citizens are invited to join us for some games and friendly competition! Activities will include jigsaw puzzles, sequence, and various card games. For more information, call 309-365-7801.
Teen Advisory Council
Thurs. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
If you want a say in teen programs at the Normal Public Library, this is the place to be. Meet for games, books and discussion of NPL Teen Services. For more information, call 309-452-1757.
DEC. 28
Discovery Day Camp Earth & Space
Thurs. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$40 member, $45 non-member
K – 5th grade
Join us for a fun-filled day of learning about Earth and space. The day camp includes various hands-on activities, museum exploration and snack. Camp attendees will be separated into groups according to age/grade level. For more information, call 309-433-3444.
Comedy Jam
Fri. 8:30 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria
$39 – $106
Deray Davis’ Annual Funny & Famous Comedy Jam one night only, with comedian Deray Davis, winner of Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots Competition. For tickets, call 309-673-3200 or visit http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.
DEC. 28 – 30
Disney on Ice ‘Frozen’
Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.
Sun. 1 & 5 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.
$18 – $78
Enjoy this year’s Disney on Ice presentation of “Frozen” featuring Snow Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on their epic, icy journey. Tickets available through the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, by calling 309-673-3200 or online at http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.
DEC. 29
HOI Ice Carving Competition
Sat. 2 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center, Sonar Tide Patio, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.
Free
The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition. Event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year’s Eve… unless they melt. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.
DEC. 31
From Earth to the Universe
Tues. 6, 7:30 & 9 p.m.
ISU Planetarium College Avenue and School Street, Normal
Free
Go on a journey of celestial discovery, explore ancient Greek astronomy, see today’s larges telescopes, experience the ferocity of the sun and visit the worlds of our solar system. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. For more information, visit the Facebook page, “ISU Planetarium”.
Noon Year’s Eve
Mon. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$2 members, $9 non-members
Can’t stay up ’til midnight? Countdown to noon with a confetti blast, face painting and noisemakers. Crafts and activities for all ages too. For more information, call 309-433-3444.
Hairball New Year’s Eve
Mon. 8 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
$39, $49
Celebrate with Hairball, the band that takes pride in recreating the greatest acts in rock history. Production features pyrotechnics, smoke machines, makeup and costumes. Call Eastland Suites for an all-inclusive package; two tickets, choice of room and shuttle to the show, 309-662-0000. For more information and tickets, visit www.grossingermotorsarena.com.
Altitude Bash
Mon. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Altitude Trampoline Park, 1702 GE Road, Bloomington
$35
Jumpers will receive a four-hour jump time, a spin on the free Spike wheel, pizza, party favors, a balloon drop, Fortnite and a special edition New Year’s Altitude t-shirt. For more information, call 309-663-1988.
Celebrate New Year’s – AA
Mon. 6:30 – Midnight
Miller Park Pavillion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
$20, children 12 & under, free
Ring in the New Year alcohol-free. Bring your instruments to this family-friendly event with open mic from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Justine, 309-310-5905, or Becky, 309-319-0839.
Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year
Mon. 7:30 p.m.
Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University, Peoria
$25
This musical revue, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, returns to ring in 2019! The evening also includes a complimentary hors d’oeuvres buffet. All ages welcome. For tickets visit www.peoriaplayers.org.
JAN. 1
Create a Vision Board
Tues. 12 – 2 p.m. & 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Elemental Market & Art Hive, 415 N. Main St.,
Upper Level, Bloomington
$20
Create a vision board so you can manifest your best self all year. We’ll have all of the supplies and a few ideas to help you get started. To register, or for more information, visit www.elementalmarketandarthive.com.
JAN. 2 – 30
Ceramics Open Studio
Times Vary
McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington
$112 members, $125 non-members
Intermediate and advanced students only. Participants must have taken at least two ceramics classes at MCAC or demonstrate comparable experience. Unlimited access to ceramics studio, no supervising instructor. Includes wheels, tools, glazes, storage shelf and firing. For more information, visit www.mcac.wildapricot.org.
JAN. 2 – 5
Camp Half-Blood
Wed. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College St., Normal
Free, best for kids 8-12
Join us for Camp Half-Blood, from the popular Percy Jackson series. Put your mythology knowledge to the test Wed. & Thurs., make your own battle gear, create concoctions, and defeat monsters. Join a quest Fri. and watch as the stories of legend come alive. For more information, call 309-454-4668.