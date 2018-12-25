McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Jan. 2

DEC. 26 – 29

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wed. – Sat. All Day

Shirk Center, 302 East Emerson St., Bloomington

All-Tournament Pass $15-$30

All-Day Pass $8 – $12

Single-Session Pass $5 – $8

64 varsity teams, 16 Special Olympics, 144 games over four days. One champion crowned in each bracket, trophies for 2nd-4th place, consolation champions, six individual all-tournament team members for each bracket. For more information, visit www.theclassic.org.

DEC. 27 – 30

‘The Apartment,’ and ‘Shoplifters’

Thurs. – Sat. 7 p.m., Sun. 4 & 7 p.m.

Normal Theater, 209 W. North St.

$7 general admission,

$3 students

Enjoy a classic movie “The Apartment” (1960), and a modern movie, “Shoplifters” (2018), on the big screen. The Apartment shows Thurs. & Sat., Shoplifters, Fri. Both movies show Sun., starting with the apartment. For more information, visit www.normaltheater.com.

DEC. 27

Discovery Day Camp Architecture & Design

Thurs. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$40 member, $45 non-member

K – 5th grade

Join us for a fun-filled day of architecture and design. The day camp includes various hands-on activities, museum exploration and snack. Camp attendees will be separated into groups according to age/grade level. For more information, call 309-433-3444.

Seniors Game Day

Thurs. & Mon.

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St., Lexington

Free

Senior citizens are invited to join us for some games and friendly competition! Activities will include jigsaw puzzles, sequence, and various card games. For more information, call 309-365-7801.

Teen Advisory Council

Thurs. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

If you want a say in teen programs at the Normal Public Library, this is the place to be. Meet for games, books and discussion of NPL Teen Services. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

DEC. 28

Discovery Day Camp Earth & Space

Thurs. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$40 member, $45 non-member

K – 5th grade

Join us for a fun-filled day of learning about Earth and space. The day camp includes various hands-on activities, museum exploration and snack. Camp attendees will be separated into groups according to age/grade level. For more information, call 309-433-3444.

Comedy Jam

Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., Peoria

$39 – $106

Deray Davis’ Annual Funny & Famous Comedy Jam one night only, with comedian Deray Davis, winner of Comedy Central’s Laugh Riots Competition. For tickets, call 309-673-3200 or visit http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.

DEC. 28 – 30

Disney on Ice ‘Frozen’

Fri. 7 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 1 & 5 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$18 – $78

Enjoy this year’s Disney on Ice presentation of “Frozen” featuring Snow Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on their epic, icy journey. Tickets available through the Peoria Civic Center Box Office, by calling 309-673-3200 or online at http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259509/264167/4272.

DEC. 29

HOI Ice Carving Competition

Sat. 2 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, Sonar Tide Patio, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

Free

The Heart of Illinois Professional Chefs Association will host an ice carving competition. Event is open to the public and the ice sculptures will be displayed through New Year’s Eve… unless they melt. For more information, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

DEC. 31

From Earth to the Universe

Tues. 6, 7:30 & 9 p.m.

ISU Planetarium College Avenue and School Street, Normal

Free

Go on a journey of celestial discovery, explore ancient Greek astronomy, see today’s larges telescopes, experience the ferocity of the sun and visit the worlds of our solar system. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. For more information, visit the Facebook page, “ISU Planetarium”.

Noon Year’s Eve

Mon. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$2 members, $9 non-members

Can’t stay up ’til midnight? Countdown to noon with a confetti blast, face painting and noisemakers. Crafts and activities for all ages too. For more information, call 309-433-3444.

Hairball New Year’s Eve

Mon. 8 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$39, $49

Celebrate with Hairball, the band that takes pride in recreating the greatest acts in rock history. Production features pyrotechnics, smoke machines, makeup and costumes. Call Eastland Suites for an all-inclusive package; two tickets, choice of room and shuttle to the show, 309-662-0000. For more information and tickets, visit www.grossingermotorsarena.com.

Altitude Bash

Mon. 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Altitude Trampoline Park, 1702 GE Road, Bloomington

$35

Jumpers will receive a four-hour jump time, a spin on the free Spike wheel, pizza, party favors, a balloon drop, Fortnite and a special edition New Year’s Altitude t-shirt. For more information, call 309-663-1988.

Celebrate New Year’s – AA

Mon. 6:30 – Midnight

Miller Park Pavillion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$20, children 12 & under, free

Ring in the New Year alcohol-free. Bring your instruments to this family-friendly event with open mic from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Justine, 309-310-5905, or Becky, 309-319-0839.

Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year

Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University, Peoria

$25

This musical revue, featuring the music of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, returns to ring in 2019! The evening also includes a complimentary hors d’oeuvres buffet. All ages welcome. For tickets visit www.peoriaplayers.org.

JAN. 1

Create a Vision Board

Tues. 12 – 2 p.m. & 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Elemental Market & Art Hive, 415 N. Main St.,

Upper Level, Bloomington

$20

Create a vision board so you can manifest your best self all year. We’ll have all of the supplies and a few ideas to help you get started. To register, or for more information, visit www.elementalmarketandarthive.com.

JAN. 2 – 30

Ceramics Open Studio

Times Vary

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

$112 members, $125 non-members

Intermediate and advanced students only. Participants must have taken at least two ceramics classes at MCAC or demonstrate comparable experience. Unlimited access to ceramics studio, no supervising instructor. Includes wheels, tools, glazes, storage shelf and firing. For more information, visit www.mcac.wildapricot.org.

JAN. 2 – 5

Camp Half-Blood

Wed. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College St., Normal

Free, best for kids 8-12

Join us for Camp Half-Blood, from the popular Percy Jackson series. Put your mythology knowledge to the test Wed. & Thurs., make your own battle gear, create concoctions, and defeat monsters. Join a quest Fri. and watch as the stories of legend come alive. For more information, call 309-454-4668.