–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 12

McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 12December 4, 2018
DEC. 6
Christmas at the Broadview Mansion
Thur. 6-8:15 p.m.
1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal
Free
Enjoy music and art at the seasonally decorated Mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.
Band Concert
Thur. 7 p.m.
Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
Free
Conductor Michael Wallace will direct the Community Concert Band in inspiring Christmas music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.
DEC. 7
‘The Messiah’ Sing-along
Fri. 7 p.m.
ISU Performing Arts Concert Hall, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal
Free-will donation
The Illinois State University Friends of the Arts is hosting a sing-along concert of Handel’s Messiah. For more information, visit finearts.illinoisstate.edu/foa/.
Harlem Globetrotters
Fri. 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$27-$87
Everyone should see the Globetrotters at least once…and as often as possible. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.
Jammies & Jingles
Fri. 6-8 p.m.
Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$12
The whole family can enjoy a visit with Santa and holiday games while wearing pajamas. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
Violinist Lindsey Stirling
Fri. 8 p.m.
Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington
$35-$75
Electronic violinist will perform music from her best-selling album, “Warmer in Winter.” For more information, call 309-434-2679.
DEC. 7-8
Wild Lights
Fri.-Sat. 5-8 p.m.
Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
$7
See the zoo and animals lit by candles and luminaries. For more information, call 309-434-2250.
DEC. 8
Christmas at the Mansions
Sat. 2-5 p.m.
Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
$20
Tour the Ewing Manor, David Davis Mansion and a Mystery House. Shuttle buses will transport visitors continuously to all three locations. For more information, call 309-828-1084.
Breakfast with Santa
Sat. 8:30 a.m.-noon
Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington
$14
Breakfast with Santa and meet a few of the animals. For more information, call 309-434-2250.
Dress Up Movie: ‘Paddington 2’
Sat. 1 p.m.
Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal
Free
Youths may come dressed as their favorite movie character, or bring their favorite toy that relates to the film. Each attendee under age 10 receives a special movie-themed giveaway. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
DEC. 8-9
Cookies with Santa
Sat. 9-11 a.m.; Sun. 1-3 p.m.
Dooley Park Pavilion, E. Washington St., Downs
$5
Take some pictures with Santa and enjoy treats and craft activities. For more information, call 309-378-3221.
DEC. 8-10
New play reading ‘Boswell’s Dream’
Sat.-Mon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Heartland Theatre Co., 1110 Douglas St, Normal
$5
Come watch a new play in development with a reading of a new play by Marie Kohler. For more information, call 309-452-8709.
DEC. 11-12
Christmas at the Broadview Mansion
Tue.& Wed. 6-8:15 p.m.
1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal
Free
Enjoy local musicians’ performances in the decorated mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.
DEC. 12
Christmas at Clover Lawn
Wed. all day
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
Free; donations appreciated
The whole family will enjoy a visit to the mansion this Christmas season. For more information, call 309-452-6710.
–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 12–