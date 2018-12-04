–McLean County Calendar of Events Dec. 5 – Dec. 12

DEC. 6

Christmas at the Broadview Mansion

Thur. 6-8:15 p.m.

1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal

Free

Enjoy music and art at the seasonally decorated Mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.

Band Concert

Thur. 7 p.m.

Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

Free

Conductor Michael Wallace will direct the Community Concert Band in inspiring Christmas music. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

DEC. 7

‘The Messiah’ Sing-along

Fri. 7 p.m.

ISU Performing Arts Concert Hall, 400 W. Beaufort St., Normal

Free-will donation

The Illinois State University Friends of the Arts is hosting a sing-along concert of Handel’s Messiah. For more information, visit finearts.illinoisstate.edu/foa/.

Harlem Globetrotters

Fri. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$27-$87

Everyone should see the Globetrotters at least once…and as often as possible. For tickets, call 800-745-3000.

Jammies & Jingles

Fri. 6-8 p.m.

Children’s Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$12

The whole family can enjoy a visit with Santa and holiday games while wearing pajamas. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling

Fri. 8 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$35-$75

Electronic violinist will perform music from her best-selling album, “Warmer in Winter.” For more information, call 309-434-2679.

DEC. 7-8

Wild Lights

Fri.-Sat. 5-8 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$7

See the zoo and animals lit by candles and luminaries. For more information, call 309-434-2250.

DEC. 8

Christmas at the Mansions

Sat. 2-5 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$20

Tour the Ewing Manor, David Davis Mansion and a Mystery House. Shuttle buses will transport visitors continuously to all three locations. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

Breakfast with Santa

Sat. 8:30 a.m.-noon

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$14

Breakfast with Santa and meet a few of the animals. For more information, call 309-434-2250.

Dress Up Movie: ‘Paddington 2’

Sat. 1 p.m.

Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal

Free

Youths may come dressed as their favorite movie character, or bring their favorite toy that relates to the film. Each attendee under age 10 receives a special movie-themed giveaway. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

DEC. 8-9

Cookies with Santa

Sat. 9-11 a.m.; Sun. 1-3 p.m.

Dooley Park Pavilion, E. Washington St., Downs

$5

Take some pictures with Santa and enjoy treats and craft activities. For more information, call 309-378-3221.

DEC. 8-10

New play reading ‘Boswell’s Dream’

Sat.-Mon. 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Heartland Theatre Co., 1110 Douglas St, Normal

$5

Come watch a new play in development with a reading of a new play by Marie Kohler. For more information, call 309-452-8709.

DEC. 11-12

Christmas at the Broadview Mansion

Tue.& Wed. 6-8:15 p.m.

1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal

Free

Enjoy local musicians’ performances in the decorated mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.

DEC. 12

Christmas at Clover Lawn

Wed. all day

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free; donations appreciated

The whole family will enjoy a visit to the mansion this Christmas season. For more information, call 309-452-6710.

