–McLean County Calendar of Events March 22 – March 26

MARCH 22

Summer Job Fair in Bloomington

Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

The Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

Free

Come see what jobs are available for the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts. For more information, call 309-434-2260 or visit cityblm.org.

Switchback in Concert

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$20

Award-winning duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack draws on traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs that reflect their Irish heritage and Midwestern roots. For more information, call 309- 434-2777.

Gridley Ladies Night Out

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Gridley Public Library, 320 Center St.

Free

Lady patrons will enjoy fellowship, chocolate, coffee, flowers, manicures and massages as well as information on the Instant Pot and quick meals. Reservations can be made at 309-747-2284.

Gary Allan Performs at the Civic Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson St., Peoria

$35-$99

Country music star with top hits and certified gold and platinum albums. Tickets available by calling 800-745-3000.

MARCH 24

LexiCon Game Convention

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St.

$5

Lexicon is a small gaming convention hosted by Limitless Adventures. Nerds or all fandoms are welcome. For more information, visit lexiconil.com.

McLean County Quarter Auction

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Mt. Hope Community Hall, 104 N. Clinton St., McLean

$1 per bidding paddle

Support McLean County 4-H and enjoy food from Longhorn Smokehouse. Money raised will support the 2018 McLean County Champion Showcase program. For more information, call 309-202-5459.

MARCH 25

Earth, Wind & Fire

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theatre, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$29.50-$149.50

EWF combines high-caliber musicianship, wide-ranging musical genre eclecticism, and ’70s multicultural spiritualism. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000.

MARCH 26

Babysitting Class Offered at BroMenn

Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$40

Boys and girls ages 11-13 can register to attend a class that teaches childcare essentials, babysitting as a business, how to be successful, safety for the babysitter, and injury management. For more information, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

Breastfeeding Basics Class at Advocate BroMenn

Tuesday, 6:30-9 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15

Register for the class that will cover the important information related to giving your baby the best start in life. For more information, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

