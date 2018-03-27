–McLean County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

MARCH 29

Winter Jam 2018

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15 donation at the door

Christian music’s largest tour featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and Nick Hall. For more information, call 309-673-8900.

MARCH 31

American Passion Play

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25

The American Passion Play, unlike other passion plays, dramatizes Jesus’ entire ministry, rather than just the events from the Passion Week onward. For more information, call 309-829-3903.

Zoo Bunny’s Birthday Party

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

$6.95 adults; $5.95 seniors; $4.95 youth aged 3-12

There will be up close animal encounters with Bunny and other Zoo friends, crafts and birthday treats. For more information, call 309-434-2250.

Easter Egg Hunts at the David Davis Mansion

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

Bring the kids and an empty basket or bag and let them hunt for eggs. Hunts are divided by age categories from 1-2 year olds through 5th grade. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

Ebenezer Easter Bake Sale

Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Library meeting room, 111 S. Hamilton, McLean

Free admission

Come early for the best selection. For more information, call 309-874-2291.

APRIL 1

Easter Brunch at the DoubleTree

Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington

$26; children 12 and under $13; seniors over 60 $21

In addition to the buffet there will be face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny. Reservations by calling 309-664-6446.

Easter Brunch Buffet at the Radisson

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

8 Traders Circle, Normal

$26.95

Reservations can be made by calling 309-862-0101.

Easter Brunch at the Normal Marriott

Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

201 Broadway, Normal

$29; children 6-12 $19; seniors $24

Grand buffet featuring omelets, waffles, prime rib, leg of lamb and ham. Unlimited champagne, mimosa and Bellini bar. Live music, children’s activities, and pictures with the Easter bunny. For more information, call 309-862-8016.

APRIL 4

National Walking Day

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

Event honors the American Heart Association with a walk on the grounds. Children can win prizes for completing an entire lap. The Dinner Bell, a local food truck, will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 309-438-6333.

–McLean County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–