–McLean County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

McLean County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4March 27, 2018
MARCH 29
Winter Jam 2018
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$15 donation at the door
Christian music’s largest tour featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, Hollyn, Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, Westover and Nick Hall. For more information, call 309-673-8900.
MARCH 31
American Passion Play
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25
The American Passion Play, unlike other passion plays, dramatizes Jesus’ entire ministry, rather than just the events from the Passion Week onward. For more information, call 309-829-3903.
Zoo Bunny’s Birthday Party
Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris, Bloomington
$6.95 adults; $5.95 seniors; $4.95 youth aged 3-12
There will be up close animal encounters with Bunny and other Zoo friends, crafts and birthday treats. For more information, call 309-434-2250.
Easter Egg Hunts at the David Davis Mansion
Saturday, 10-11 a.m.
1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
Free
Bring the kids and an empty basket or bag and let them hunt for eggs. Hunts are divided by age categories from 1-2 year olds through 5th grade. For more information, call 309-828-1084.
Ebenezer Easter Bake Sale
Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m.
Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Library meeting room, 111 S. Hamilton, McLean
Free admission
Come early for the best selection. For more information, call 309-874-2291.
APRIL 1
Easter Brunch at the DoubleTree
Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington
$26; children 12 and under $13; seniors over 60 $21
In addition to the buffet there will be face painting and a visit from the Easter bunny. Reservations by calling 309-664-6446.
Easter Brunch Buffet at the Radisson
Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
8 Traders Circle, Normal
$26.95
Reservations can be made by calling 309-862-0101.
Easter Brunch at the Normal Marriott
Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
201 Broadway, Normal
$29; children 6-12 $19; seniors $24
Grand buffet featuring omelets, waffles, prime rib, leg of lamb and ham. Unlimited champagne, mimosa and Bellini bar. Live music, children’s activities, and pictures with the Easter bunny. For more information, call 309-862-8016.
APRIL 4
National Walking Day
Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington
Event honors the American Heart Association with a walk on the grounds. Children can win prizes for completing an entire lap. The Dinner Bell, a local food truck, will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 309-438-6333.
–McLean County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–