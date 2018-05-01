–McLean County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

McLean County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9May 1, 2018
MAY 3
‘Kinky Boots’ Performed at Bloomington
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$40-$73
Based on true events, “Kinky Boots’ is a hit Broadway play that tells the heartwarming and humorous story of two people with nothing in common — or so they think. For more information, call 309-434-2777.
MAY 4-5
Chenoa Citywide Garage Sales
Friday & Saturday, 8 a.m-4 p.m.
Sponsored by the Chenoa Women’s Club
MAY 4-6
Community Players Theatre Presents ‘August: Osage County’
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.
201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington
$15
Award winning play set in Oklahoma has adult situations and language. For more information, call 309-663-2121.
MAY 5
Old Rugged Barn Presents ‘Field of Dreams’
Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
18808 N. 2000 E. Road, Towanda
$1
A new event venue celebrates the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor with a day-long showing of the movie “Field of Dreams.” For more information, call 309-830-5358.
Community Art Showcase
Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
McLean County Museum of History
200 N. Main, Bloomington
Free
The showcase is sponsored by Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative (IOAA) and McLean County Museum of History to show the diversity of artists and artwork in Central Illinois. For more information, call 309-838-2160.
Star Wars Day at the Zoo
Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris
Bloomington
$6.95; children $4.95
Come experience the Star Wars-themed event. For more information, call 309-434-2250.
Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run Competition
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road
Normal
Free
Normal Parks and Recreation in partnership with Normal Cornbelters present the competition for boys and girls ages 7-14. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
Cinco De Mayo Parking Lot Celebration
Saturday, 2-10 p.m.
Lil Beaver Brewery, 16 Currency Drive,
Unit B, Bloomington
Free admission
Oogie’s Food on Wheels will be on hand to provide Mexican food and there will be several Mexican-inspired beers for sale. For more information, call 309-808-2590.
Cinco de Derby
Saturday, 3-8 p.m.
Bloomington Moose Lodge 745, 614 IAA Drive
Free
Event for those over 21 to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. Taco bar and drinks will be available for sale, as well as raffles and prizes. For more information, call 309-663-1432.
Red Carpet Corridor Parade
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Lexington
Free
Floats, costumes, candy and music celebrate Route 66. For more information, email Lexingtonilevents@gmail.com.
MAY 6
Castle Home and Garden Tour
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
1280 P. J. Keller Hwy., Lexington
$20
Visit the 1898 Victorian mansion and gardens. Two-hour guided tours begin at 1 and 3. For more information, call 309-365-3017.
Connie Link Amphitheater Presents Bones Jugs
Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
621 S. Linden St., Normal
Free
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.
MAY 9-12
Bloomington Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale
Wed. through Sat., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Shoppes at College Hills
314 Towanda Ave., Normal
Free admission
Fundraiser offers thousands of flowers and plants for sale. For more information, call 309-287-1250.
