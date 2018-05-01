–McLean County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

MAY 3

‘Kinky Boots’ Performed at Bloomington

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$40-$73

Based on true events, “Kinky Boots’ is a hit Broadway play that tells the heartwarming and humorous story of two people with nothing in common — or so they think. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

MAY 4-5

Chenoa Citywide Garage Sales

Friday & Saturday, 8 a.m-4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Chenoa Women’s Club

MAY 4-6

Community Players Theatre Presents ‘August: Osage County’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.

201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$15

Award winning play set in Oklahoma has adult situations and language. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

MAY 5

Old Rugged Barn Presents ‘Field of Dreams’

Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

18808 N. 2000 E. Road, Towanda

$1

A new event venue celebrates the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor with a day-long showing of the movie “Field of Dreams.” For more information, call 309-830-5358.

Community Art Showcase

Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History

200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

The showcase is sponsored by Inside Out Accessible Art Cooperative (IOAA) and McLean County Museum of History to show the diversity of artists and artwork in Central Illinois. For more information, call 309-838-2160.

Star Wars Day at the Zoo

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris

Bloomington

$6.95; children $4.95

Come experience the Star Wars-themed event. For more information, call 309-434-2250.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run Competition

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road

Normal

Free

Normal Parks and Recreation in partnership with Normal Cornbelters present the competition for boys and girls ages 7-14. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

Cinco De Mayo Parking Lot Celebration

Saturday, 2-10 p.m.

Lil Beaver Brewery, 16 Currency Drive,

Unit B, Bloomington

Free admission

Oogie’s Food on Wheels will be on hand to provide Mexican food and there will be several Mexican-inspired beers for sale. For more information, call 309-808-2590.

Cinco de Derby

Saturday, 3-8 p.m.

Bloomington Moose Lodge 745, 614 IAA Drive

Free

Event for those over 21 to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. Taco bar and drinks will be available for sale, as well as raffles and prizes. For more information, call 309-663-1432.

Red Carpet Corridor Parade

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Lexington

Free

Floats, costumes, candy and music celebrate Route 66. For more information, email Lexingtonilevents@gmail.com.

MAY 6

Castle Home and Garden Tour

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1280 P. J. Keller Hwy., Lexington

$20

Visit the 1898 Victorian mansion and gardens. Two-hour guided tours begin at 1 and 3. For more information, call 309-365-3017.

Connie Link Amphitheater Presents Bones Jugs

Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

621 S. Linden St., Normal

Free

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

MAY 9-12

Bloomington Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale

Wed. through Sat., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Shoppes at College Hills

314 Towanda Ave., Normal

Free admission

Fundraiser offers thousands of flowers and plants for sale. For more information, call 309-287-1250.

–McLean County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9–