–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5

DEC. 1

‘Santa Station’ Opens

Saturday all day

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Free, donations appreciated

Kids can visit with Santa each day until Dec. 24. For more information, call 309-454-9777.

Christmas in the Courthouse

Sat. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

McLean County Museum, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

A day of family fun and holiday cheer including music, caroling, cookies and cider. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

Christmas at the Castle

Sat. 1-5 p.m.

Castle Gardens, 1280 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington

$10

The open house features holiday decor and inspiration in the Queen Ann style. Pianist Katie Sullivan will be playing Christmas carols throughout the afternoon. For more information, call 309-826-6916.

Ugliest Sweater Run

Sat. 1-3 p.m.

Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$10

Non-competitive 1.5-mile or 3-mile run/walk sponsored by the City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department and Fleet Feet Sports Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

Christmas Tour Vrooman Mansion

Sat. 2-8 p.m.

701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$15

Enjoy the decorated Vrooman Mansion and Carriage House. Proceeds will be used to repair the 1900-era stained glass windows. For more information, call 309-828-8816.

DEC. 4-5

Christmas at Broadview Mansion

Tue.-Wed. 6-8:15 p.m.

1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal

Free

Music will be offered throughout the evening. Tours are conducted between 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. For more information, call 309-452-6710.

DEC. 5

A Morning with Abraham Lincoln

Wed. 10 a.m.-noon

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

In honor of our state’s 200th birthday, Lincoln impersonator Kevin Wood will be present to speak about the story of Lincoln’s life, from obscurity to greatness. Event includes an opportunity to visit with Mr. Lincoln, enjoy some birthday cake, and some fun activities for kids. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

DEC. 5-8

Christmas at Clover Lawn

Wed.-Sat. all day

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

Charles Dickens would feel right at home at the Mansion during the month of December. Celebrate the man who popularized the greeting, “Merry Christmas.” For more information, call 309-828-1084.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5–