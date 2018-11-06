–McLean County Calendar of Events Nov. 7 – Nov. 14

NOV. 9

Drones in the Heartland Conference

Fri. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$29-$129

Spend a day learning and networking with hundreds of drone enthusiasts and professionals. Explore vendor exhibits and participate in hands-on flight demonstrations. For more information, call 309-268-8160.

NOV. 9-11

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

Fri. & Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Sun. 2:30-5 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$18

Broadway farce involving a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a courtesan for his young master. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

NOV. 10

Holiday Open House

Sat. all day

Uptown Normal

Free

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be strolling the streets spreading holiday cheer. Hileman Carriage will provide free carriage rides and shops will be open. For more information, call 309-455-9720.

Veterans Day Author Event

Sat. 1-3 p.m.

Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal

Free, donations appreciated

Peoria author Tim Pletkovich will discuss his book, “Civil War Fathers: Sons of the Civil War in WWII.” For more information, call 309-531-8320.

Make-It-With-Wool Contest Style Show

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road

Free

Come see the fashions made from wool at the style show that is part of the Peoria Chapter of the American Sewing Guild Annual Meeting. For more information, visit peoriaasg.org.

NOV. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

Sun. 11 a.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

The event will be held on the east steps of the Museum. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

Armistice Day Bell Choir Concert

Sun. 1:30-2:20 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The Sunshine Bells will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ringing of the bells of peace on Armistice Day in 1918. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

NOV. 14

WWI Movie: ‘The Lost Battalion’

Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The NPL WWI Movie of the month will be “The Lost Battalion” about soldiers cut off and surrounded by German forces in the Argonne Forest during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in 1918. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

