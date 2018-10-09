–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17

OCT. 11

China Painters’ Art Show

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Ctr., 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

2018 Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show will be a gathering of china painters as well as a china doctor who will be available to assist with damaged painted pieces. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

Jeanne Robertson Performs

Thurs., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$30-$40

Popular humorist brings her ‘Rocking Chair’ tour to Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 11-29

Rader Family Farms’ Pumpkin Patch

Mon-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sat.-Sun. 10a.m.-6 p.m.

1312 Ropp Road, Normal

Free

Spend a day at Rader Family Farms and enjoy apple blasters, pony rides, duck races, and corn mazes. For more information, visit Facebook.com/RaderFamilyFarms.

OCT. 11-13

Midwest Regional Button Show

Thurs. 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri. noon-5 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Ctr., 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington

Free admission

Demonstrations related to buttons each day as well as an exhibit of antique and vintage clothing with original buttons, button sales sample cards, and other button related ephemera. For more information, call 309-662-4300.

OCT. 12-14

FlatCon Game Faire

Fri.-Sun. 8 a.m.-11:55 p.m.

The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

Fees vary

Table-top games festival includes popular games, cosplay, artists and authors, and vendors. For more information, visit flatcon.com.

OCT. 13

ISU Homecoming Parade

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Uptown Normal

Free

Put on your red and white and support Illinois State University. For more information, call 309-454-9777.

Jason Barickman’s Family Farm Fest

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

6617 E. 2900 North Road, Ancona

Free, donations appreciated

Sen. Barickman’s 4th annual family event that features food, drinks, music, activities for kids, and hayrack rides. For more information, call 815-596-9160.

OCT. 14

Train Day at Castle Gardens

Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

1280 P.J. Keller Hwy., Lexington

$15

Train rides and layouts, as well as seminars about track layouts and Grand Scale trains. For more information, call 309-826-6916.

OCT. 15

An Inside Look at ‘A Doll’s House’

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Enjoy a sneak peek of Heartland Theatre’s upcoming show and to meet production staff and discuss relevancy, history, and technical aspects of the drama. “A Doll’s House” opens at Heartland Theatre on November 1. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

OCT. 17

Fall Prairie Tour

Wednesday, noon-1 p.m.

Tipton Park South, 2410 G.E. Road, Bloomington

Free

Come join a member of the horticulture team for a tour of the Tipton Park Watershed and Prairie. Prairie design and management practices will be discussed as plants begin to go dormant for the fall. Meet at the Tipton South Shelter which is off the GE Road parking lot. Wear appropriate attire for the weather and walking. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

Whose Live Anyway?

Wednesday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$35-$55

Similar to “Whose Line Anyway” the program is 90 minutes of improvised games, scenes and songs. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

WWI Film Series: ‘Wonder Woman’

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Superhero fantasy set in WWI, partly based on the legend of the Angel of Mons about a specific battle in No Man’s Land. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 17–