–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

OCT. 25

Normal Library Presents Genealogy Workshop

Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

206 W. College Ave.

Free

Professional genealogist Paul Enchelmayer will explain how to separate fact from remembered family history. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

OCT. 26

Downtown Bloomington Trick or Treat

Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Free

Several Downtown Bloomington businesses will be handing out candy or treats to youthful trick or treaters. For more information, call 309-434-2295.

After Hours Teen Halloween Party

Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens 12-18 will join in an evening of costumes, games, tricks, treats, and a scary scavenger hunt. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Travis Tritt Performs at BCPA

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$40-$60

Grammy award winning country music favorite visits Bloomington. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

OCT. 27

Normal ‘Til 9

Saturday, all day

Downtown Normal

Free

Uptown Normal gets in on the fun of Illinois State University’s Family Weekend by extended hours at many Uptown shops. For more information, call 309-454-9777.

100 Years of Native American Sovereignty

Saturday, 1 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

As part of the Museum’s continued Bicentennial of Illinois commemoration, Greg Koos, Executive Director Emeritus of the McLean County Museum of History, will present a program on the history of native people in Central Illinois and their changing relationships with the Europeans and later Americans who lived here.

Gone with the Wind Tea

Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Vrooman Mansion Bed and Breakfast, 710 E. Taylor St., Bloomington

$40

Join the Tea Ladies for an afternoon filled with food, fun, trivia, and laughter centered around the South’s favorite movie. For more information, call 309-827-2200.

OCT. 27-28

Antique Show at Interstate Center

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$6; children 12 and under free

The 102nd Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association Show and Sale. Parking is free. For more information, visit centralilantiquedealers.org.

OCT. 28

Spooktacular

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington

$6.95; children $4.95

Show off your Halloween costume and enjoy crafts, local vendors, up close animal encounters, and of course, candy. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

OCT. 30

Uptown Treat Fest

Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m.

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Grab your ghosts and ghouls and head to Uptown Normal for a night of trick-or-treating. For more information, call 309-454-9720.

OCT. 31

Halloween at the David Davis Mansion

Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.

1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

Free

Trick or treat at the Mansion. Photo opportunities on the Mansion grounds. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

Trick or Treat

The Shoppes at College Hills

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

314 Towanda Ave., Normal

Free

Trick or treat at businesses displaying a sign in the window. Treats available while supplies last. For more information, visit theshoppesatcollegehills.com.

Trick or Treat

Wed. 4-6 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

Free

Park at St. Johns Church at Towanda and Emerson and bring the costumed little ones to gather treats. For more information, call 309-438-6333.

Juice WRLD and Friends Halloween Music Fest

Wed. 8 p.m.

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington

$43-$83

Chicago native rap artists Juice WRLD and G Herbo will headline the biggest Halloween music fest in the area, presented by The Vega Fam and Powermove. For more information, call 309-434-2679.

Trick or Treat times

Lexington Trick or Treating – 5 p.m.

Gridley Trick or Treating – 4:30 p.m.

Heyworth Trick or Treating – 5-9 p.m.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31–