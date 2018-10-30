–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5October 30, 2018
NOV. 2
Autumn Art Walk
Fri. 4-9 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington
Free
Artists will show art work at galleries and studios on Grove, Center, Monroe and Main streets. For more information, call 309-434-2294.
Bloomington First Fridays
Fri. 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington
Free
Numerous galleries, studios, and artists’ work will be showcased. For more information, call 309-434-2295.
NOV. 2-4
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Sun. 2:30-5 p.m.
Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington
$18
Broadway farce involving a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a courtesan for his young master. For more information, call 309-663-2121.
NOV. 3
Children’s Carnival at ISU
Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bone Student Center Circus Room, 100 N. University St., Normal
Free
Fun day filled with games, prizes and candy. The carnival will be Disney-themed so feel free to come dressed in costume. For more information, call 309-438-8351.
Dia de los Muertos
Children’s Discovery Museum
Sat. 1-4 p.m.
101 E. Beaufort St., Normal
$9
Bring your family in to learn about the Day of the Dead by making traditional crafts like sugar skulls and shadow boxes. For more information, call 309-455-9720.
Friends of TAP (The Autism Place) Trivia Night
Sat. 5:30-10 p.m.
1110 Douglas St., Normal
$35
All proceeds will benefit to The Autism Place. In 2014, the Centers for Disease Control reported that as many as 1 in 68 children could have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Many of the services offered by TAP cannot be obtained through other avenues. Register your team at friendsoftap.com. For more information, call 309-826-1120.
NOV. 4
Set Back the Clock at 3 a.m.
Historic Legal Cases of McLean County
Sunday, 1 p.m.
McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington
Free
Illustrated program on 6 historic County cases, including two that involved Abraham Lincoln. For more information, call 309-827-0428.
Sports Auction & Card Show
Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St., Peoria
$1 for 13 and older
Sports card vendors will be set up to buy, sell or trade their sports cards and collectibles. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. and includes autographed sports memorabilia and season tickets. For more information, call 309-681-2868.
NOV. 5
Fleet Feet
Bloomington Fun Run/Walk
Monday, 6 p.m.
105 Krispy Kreme Drive #5, Bloomington
Free
Walk 2-4 miles at your own pace. Bring reflective gear and lights so you can see and be seen. For more information, call 309-808-3220.
