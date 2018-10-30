–McLean County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

NOV. 2

Autumn Art Walk

Fri. 4-9 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Artists will show art work at galleries and studios on Grove, Center, Monroe and Main streets. For more information, call 309-434-2294.

Bloomington First Fridays

Fri. 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

Numerous galleries, studios, and artists’ work will be showcased. For more information, call 309-434-2295.

NOV. 2-4

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

Fri. 7:30-10 p.m.; Sat. 7:30-10 p.m.; Sun. 2:30-5 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$18

Broadway farce involving a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a courtesan for his young master. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

NOV. 3

Children’s Carnival at ISU

Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bone Student Center Circus Room, 100 N. University St., Normal

Free

Fun day filled with games, prizes and candy. The carnival will be Disney-themed so feel free to come dressed in costume. For more information, call 309-438-8351.

Dia de los Muertos

Children’s Discovery Museum

Sat. 1-4 p.m.

101 E. Beaufort St., Normal

$9

Bring your family in to learn about the Day of the Dead by making traditional crafts like sugar skulls and shadow boxes. For more information, call 309-455-9720.

Friends of TAP (The Autism Place) Trivia Night

Sat. 5:30-10 p.m.

1110 Douglas St., Normal

$35

All proceeds will benefit to The Autism Place. In 2014, the Centers for Disease Control reported that as many as 1 in 68 children could have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Many of the services offered by TAP cannot be obtained through other avenues. Register your team at friendsoftap.com. For more information, call 309-826-1120.

NOV. 4

Set Back the Clock at 3 a.m.

Historic Legal Cases of McLean County

Sunday, 1 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Free

Illustrated program on 6 historic County cases, including two that involved Abraham Lincoln. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

Sports Auction & Card Show

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

RiverPlex, 600 NE Water St., Peoria

$1 for 13 and older

Sports card vendors will be set up to buy, sell or trade their sports cards and collectibles. The live auction begins at 2 p.m. and includes autographed sports memorabilia and season tickets. For more information, call 309-681-2868.

NOV. 5

Fleet Feet

Bloomington Fun Run/Walk

Monday, 6 p.m.

105 Krispy Kreme Drive #5, Bloomington

Free

Walk 2-4 miles at your own pace. Bring reflective gear and lights so you can see and be seen. For more information, call 309-808-3220.

