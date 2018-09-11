–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 16

SEPT. 13

Heartland College Evening of Dreams

Thursday, 5:30-9 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington

$50

Game contestants (selected by random drawing) will participate in fun pop-culture trivia games. All event attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the night. Proceeds benefit scholarships at HCC. For more information, call 309-268-8110.

History of Jazz Concert for Young People

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington

Free

Heartland Jazz Orchestra will recreate the history and evolution of jazz. For more information, call 309-661-0706.

Daily & Vincent Concert

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$30-$50

Grand Ole Opry Members Daily & Vincent will perform bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

SEPT. 13-16

Morton Pumpkin Festival

Thur. 1 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.;

Sat. & Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Jefferson School Grounds,

Downtown Morton

Event features a carnival, live music, pageants, craft fair, pumpkin-based food specialties, and a parade at 10:30 on Saturday. For more information, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

SEPT. 14

Mental Health First Aid Course at Advocate BroMenn

Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$10

The course teaches participants how to help individuals who are developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Register by visiting www.advocatehealth.com/bromenn and clicking on ‘register for a class.’

‘Twilight Zona’ Performs at Connie Link Amphitheatre

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

621 S. Linden St.

Free

Old timey rock and roll bluegrass music with a hint of the ‘Grateful Dead.’ For more information, call 309-454-9540.

SEPT. 14-16

Peter and the Starcatcher

Fri. & Sat. 7:30, Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington

$15; seniors and military $13; children $7

Based on the 2004 novel by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson, Peter and the Starcatcher features ingenious stagecraft, music, and an ensemble of twelve actors portraying over 100 characters. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

SEPT. 15

Sugar Grove Nature Center: Become a Blacksmith

Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

$60

Give blacksmithing a try working side-by-side with a blacksmith. For information about the class and clothing required for participation, visit sugargrovenaturecenter.org.

Autumnal Festival in Normal

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ISU Horticulture Center,

Raab Road across from the Corn Crib

$5; ages 3-12 $3

Event includes seed dispersal, Master Gardeners demonstration, hay rides, corn maze and silent auction of fall flower containers and birdhouses. For more information, call 309-663-8306.

Mimosa Morning in Normal

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Uptown Normal

Free admission

Enjoy sips, snacks and sales from your favorite Uptown retailers and restaurants. For more information, call 309-454-9720.

Tour de Taco

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

$30

Tour de Taco is a social bicycling event that involves groups of cyclists riding to locally owned restaurants to eat tacos. Proceeds go toward advocacy efforts focused on safety and expansion of on-street bike routes. For more information, visit bikeblono.org/taco/.

Stories of the Great War

Sat. 10-11 a.m.; Sun. 2-3 p.m.

Former Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children’s School, 1201 Beech St., Normal

Free

The tour highlights the grounds of the School and the experiences of those whose lives were entwined as the world went to war. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Miller Park Zoo Do

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

1020 S. Morris, Bloomington

$75

Guests will enjoy an evening of up-close animal encounters, dinner, live music and unique auction items. For more information, call 309-434-2243.

Tails and Paws Cruise-In for Shelter Pets

Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Dooley Park, 107 Franklin St., Downs

Free

During the cruise-in you can see the loveable animals available for adoption by the local no-kill shelters, Wish Bone Canine Rescue & Ruby’s Rescue. For more information, call 309-824-5594.

Dress Up Movie at Connie Link: ‘Ferdinand’

Saturday, 7 p.m.

621 S. Linden St., Normal

Free

Moviegoers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie character, or bring their favorite toy that relates to the film. Each attendee under age 10 will receive a special movie-themed giveaway. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

SEPT. 16

Kevin Hart & The Vibe Tribe Performs at Connie Link

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring your own seating and enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 16–