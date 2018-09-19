–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26

SEPT. 20

Diabetes Clinic: Creating a No-Waste Kitchen

Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Learn to do your part in conserving food by understanding expiration dates, planning meals to use what’s on hand, and knowing how to safely and effectively store food. You’ll receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

SEPT. 22

Medici Oktoberfest

Saturday, 4-10 p.m.

North Street, Uptown Normal

Free

The event features Oktoberfest brews, authentic German fare and live entertainment. For more information, call 309-454-9720.

Glow Run 5K Benefits St. Jude

Saturday, begins at 8 p.m.

Prairie Vista Golf Course, 502 W. Hamilton Road, Bloomington

$20-$30

Run on the golf cart paths at night and enjoy a post-race party that follows the awards presentation. For more information, call 309-808-3220.

Moonlight Movies

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring chairs or blankets to see the movie “Blues Brothers.” For more information, call 309-454-9540.

David Davis Mansion Mechanical Tour

Saturday, 1 p.m.

1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$15

Get answers to how a Victorian home worked behind the scenes. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

SEPT. 23

Jim Markum Swing Band

Sunday, 3:30-6 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the swing music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

SEPT. 24

A Wrinkle in Time & A Wrinkle in Slime

Monday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Teens make some slime and then stay for snacks and a showing of ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ For more information, call 309-454-4668.

SEPT. 25

Create Mindfulness as Your Second Nature

Tuesday, 2-3 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

$12

Heather Risberg will guide you on a discovery of mindful practices will rid you of negative thinking and help you to be anchored in the present moment. For more information, call 309-874-2174.

SEPT. 26

A Wrinkle in Time: Tesseract & Trivia

Wednesday, 3:30-6 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Make some slime and then stay for snacks and a showing of “A Wrinkle in Time.” For more information, call 309-454-4668. All ages may drop in to build a tesseract craft inspired by ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ Then test your knowledge with trivia from the book and movie, and stick around for the All Ages Book Club discussion of the book at 6. For more information, call 309-454-4668.

