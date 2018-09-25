–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3September 25, 2018
SEPT. 27
Sugar Creek Cloggers Perform
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden, Normal
Free
Bring a chair or blanket and watch the dancing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.
SEPT. 28
The Carpenters Remembered
Friday, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic High School, 1201 Airport Road, Bloomington
$4
As a fund raiser for Faith in Action, there will be a musical tribute to The Carpenters. For more information, call3 09-827-7780.
Next to Normal: Story Slam
Friday, 8:30-10 p.m.
McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington
Free
The topic for the evening is September with stories about this time of transition that asks us to reflect on what is permanent and how things change. For more information, call 309-829-0011.
SEPT. 29
Kids’ Play Day in Uptown Normal
Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
11 Uptown Circle, Normal
Free
Come to Beaufort Street for play activities including stage performances, a bike rodeo, and a touch-a-truck area. For more information, call 309-433-3444.
NPL Used Book Sale
Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Support the library by buying used books. Paperbacks $1; hardbacks $2. Sunday bag sale from 1-4 p.m. Monday the leftover books will be given away free. For more information, call 309-452-1757.
Celebrate Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts
Saturday, 2-5 p.m.
Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.
Free
Scheduled events are sand volleyball, lawn games, trivia, beach fun, live music, and fifty cent mini golf & paddle boats. Cake & ice cream at 3 p.m. For more information, call 309-434-2260.
Pro Wrestling Live
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas, Normal
$10-$15
Fun, action-packed, family-friendly pro wrestling. For more information, visit facebook.com/bloomingtonnormalprowrestling.
Concert
Mackinaw Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9, Mackinaw
$5
Bring your own seating to enjoy the music of the West McQueen band. Deck seating is $5 extra. For more information, call 309-359-9463.
Aquila Theatre: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25-$45
Modern production of the first science fiction novel which raises the question, “If something can be done, should it be done?” For more information, call 309-434-2777.
SEPT. 29-30
National Alpaca Farm Days
Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E400 North Road, Heyworth
Free
Come meet the alpacas and learn about the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious people. There will be demonstrations and the opportunity to purchase items made of alpaca fabric. For more information, call 309-275-0853.
Evergreen Cemetery Walk
Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington
$17; children and students with ID $5
Learn about McLean County individuals who made a difference at the ‘granddaddy of all cemetery walks.’ For more information, call 309-827-0428.
SEPT. 30
Jedi Academy
Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$15
David Engel will teach little Jedi Warriors, Princesses ad Darth Vaders magical tricks and light saber lessons while enjoying comic antics and physical challenges. For more information, call 309-434-2777.
Thunderbirds Car Show
Sunday, all day
Hampton Inn & Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
Free
Come see the 35th Annual Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds Car Show. For more information, call 309-530-2848.
OCT. 3
Genealogy Research: 10 Ways to Be a Better Ancestor
Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
The genealogist nightmare: What will happen to all my work when I am gone? What would you like your own ancestors to have done to make your job easier? Guest speaker is Paul Enchelmayer. For more information, call 309-452-1757.
