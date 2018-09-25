–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

SEPT. 27

Sugar Creek Cloggers Perform

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden, Normal

Free

Bring a chair or blanket and watch the dancing. For more information, call 309-433-3420.

SEPT. 28

The Carpenters Remembered

Friday, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic High School, 1201 Airport Road, Bloomington

$4

As a fund raiser for Faith in Action, there will be a musical tribute to The Carpenters. For more information, call3 09-827-7780.

Next to Normal: Story Slam

Friday, 8:30-10 p.m.

McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington

Free

The topic for the evening is September with stories about this time of transition that asks us to reflect on what is permanent and how things change. For more information, call 309-829-0011.

SEPT. 29

Kids’ Play Day in Uptown Normal

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

11 Uptown Circle, Normal

Free

Come to Beaufort Street for play activities including stage performances, a bike rodeo, and a touch-a-truck area. For more information, call 309-433-3444.

NPL Used Book Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Support the library by buying used books. Paperbacks $1; hardbacks $2. Sunday bag sale from 1-4 p.m. Monday the leftover books will be given away free. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Celebrate Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts

Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Free

Scheduled events are sand volleyball, lawn games, trivia, beach fun, live music, and fifty cent mini golf & paddle boats. Cake & ice cream at 3 p.m. For more information, call 309-434-2260.

Pro Wrestling Live

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas, Normal

$10-$15

Fun, action-packed, family-friendly pro wrestling. For more information, visit facebook.com/bloomingtonnormalprowrestling.

Concert

Mackinaw Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9, Mackinaw

$5

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music of the West McQueen band. Deck seating is $5 extra. For more information, call 309-359-9463.

Aquila Theatre: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$45

Modern production of the first science fiction novel which raises the question, “If something can be done, should it be done?” For more information, call 309-434-2777.

SEPT. 29-30

National Alpaca Farm Days

Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E400 North Road, Heyworth

Free

Come meet the alpacas and learn about the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious people. There will be demonstrations and the opportunity to purchase items made of alpaca fabric. For more information, call 309-275-0853.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk

Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington

$17; children and students with ID $5

Learn about McLean County individuals who made a difference at the ‘granddaddy of all cemetery walks.’ For more information, call 309-827-0428.

SEPT. 30

Jedi Academy

Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$15

David Engel will teach little Jedi Warriors, Princesses ad Darth Vaders magical tricks and light saber lessons while enjoying comic antics and physical challenges. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

Thunderbirds Car Show

Sunday, all day

Hampton Inn & Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Free

Come see the 35th Annual Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds Car Show. For more information, call 309-530-2848.

OCT. 3

Genealogy Research: 10 Ways to Be a Better Ancestor

Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The genealogist nightmare: What will happen to all my work when I am gone? What would you like your own ancestors to have done to make your job easier? Guest speaker is Paul Enchelmayer. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 3–