–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12

SEPT. 6

A D’Vine Martini for Marcfirst

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road,Bloomington

$75

Marcfirst is a combination of A D’Vine Affair and Martinis to raise funds to support over 800 children, families and adults with developmental disabilities in McLean County. For more information, call 309-451-8888, ext. 258.

Glenn Wilson & The Jazzmaniacs Perform at Connie Link

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal

Free

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music. For more information, call 309-454-9540.

Hands All Around Quilt Guild Lecture

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

Mennonite Church of Normal, 805 S. Cottage Ave.

$10

Jill Finley will talk about designing quilts and offer a trunk show. On Friday there will be a workshop titled Pedal Pusher, and Saturday’s workshop will be Cabin Fever. For more information, call 309-838-8730.

SEPT. 6-9

Pekin Marigold Festival

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sun. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mineral Springs Park

Free

This year’s theme is ‘Cheers to Marigolds’ and will feature John Ratzenberger along with the Miss Marigold Pageant, Little Miss & Mr. Pageant, art in the park, Pekin’s Next Top Dog contest, live entertainment, carnival and parade. For more information, visit pekinchamber.com.

SEPT. 7

What’s It Worth? With Mark Moran

Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Register for an appointment to have Roadshow appraiser Mark Moran give information and possible value of your antique. For more information, call 309-452-1757.

Opening of Working for a Living

McLean Museum

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main, Bloomington

Free

A celebration to kick off the new permanent exhibit Challenges, Choices, and Change: Working for a Living will begin Friday at 5 p.m. with live demonstrations. Event continues Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. with area business, trades unions, skilled workers and artisans hosting booths on Main and Jefferson streets. For more information, call 309-827-0428.

EmiSunshine Performs at BCPA

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

600 N. East St., Bloomington

$20-$75

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will present music steeped in Appalachian music. Hosted by Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, call 309-434-2777.

SEPT. 7-9

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ Presented in Bloomington

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30

Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane

$15; seniors & students $13; children $7

Twelve actors play 100 roles in this fantasy created by Dave Berry and Ridley Pearson. For more information, call 309-663-2121.

SEPT. 7-15

Eastlight Presents ‘Disenchanted!’

Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria

$15-$20

Not-for-the-kiddies musical features popular fairytale princesses and what really happened ‘ever after.’ The play is performed September 7-8 and 12-15. For more information, call 309-699-7469.

SEPT. 8

Cruise-in at the Mansion

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$5 suggested donation

Antique, classic, and new cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats will participate. For more information, call 309-824-5594.

Free Children’s Concert: Wendy and DB

Saturday, 10-10:45 a.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Children’s musical artists Wendy & DB will perform for young children. For more information, call 309-454-4668.

Astronomers View Mars

Saturday, 8-10 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean

Free

Twin City Amateur Astronomers will present a talk on the planet Mars followed by a sky tour using a laser pointer and telescope. The event will be cancelled in the case or rain. For more information, visit tcaa.us.

SEPT. 11

John Wilker Lectures on Hill Prairies

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Mennonite Church of Normal, 805 S. Cottage Ave.

Free

Hill prairies are one of the most common remnant prairie types left in central Illinois. Wilker will explain how they developed, why they still exist, and how they affect conservation in Illinois. For more information, call 309-454-1371.

SEPT. 12

Heartsaver Class Offered at BroMenn

Wednesday, 6-9:15 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$45

Register to take the workshop designed to assist people with cardiac arrest or choking. For more information or to register, visit advocatehealth.com.

–McLean County Calendar of Events Sept. 5 – Sept. 12–