–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Construction projects mean long-term road closures

Portions of the Route 9 state highway will be closed in both directions through Tuesday, Aug. 15 as efforts to replace a box culvert occur. The crux of the work will occur about 10 miles east of Bloomington.

During the project, traffic will be detoured to Route 165. In a statement, officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation reminded motorists to pay attention to conditions and signage. For information on this and other projects, visit IDOT’s construction-related website, www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

County selling surplus equipment in auction

McLean County officials are in the midst of selling surplus equipment through an online auction. Proceeds from the sale of the items will go toward funding government operations. The list of items includes electronic items, furniture, lawn equipment and automobiles.

A public viewing of most items will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the county highway department grounds, 102 S. Towanda-Barnes Road. Bidding for the various items closes Monday, June 26. For information, visit www.mcleancountyil.gov, call (309) 888-5110 or email surplussale@mcleancountyil.gov.

Bloomington

Indiana man arrested on suspicion of robbing bank

A 31-year-old Forty Wayne, Ind., man was arrested on suspicion of robbing PNC Bank, 2217 W. Market St., about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. According to Bloomington Police, the man is accused of entering the bank, unarmed, and demanding money from an employee. Police said the man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

After relaying the information to dispatch, the man was arrested on Interstate 74, near Leroy. Bloomington Police said multiple agencies assisted the department in the investigation, including the Leroy Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.

Police arrest 14-year-old robbery suspect

Bloomington Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a man of his wallet in the 2600 block of Hall Court at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, June 11. The boy was arrested a short time after the incident, according to police, after a call came in of an attempt to enter a vehicle. Officers found the boy running as they responded to the vehicle break-in call and arrested him. The boy matched a description the armed robbery victim gave earlier in the evening. Police found a replica handgun while searching the boy. He was transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center immediately after the incident.

Jefferson Street Community House opens

After a lengthy collaborative effort, the Jefferson Street Community House officially opened its doors this past Friday, June 16. A grand opening celebration took place at the house, 828 W. Jefferson St., on the date of the opening.

Jefferson Street Community House is one of the properties owned by Mid Central Community Action Inc. It was purchased and rehabbed by MCCA through a grant the Illinois Attorney General awarded.

City reports recycling participation at all-time high

The number of people taking part in the city of Bloomington’s various recycling efforts has reached new heights, officials say. After rolling out its recycling cart effort nearly five years ago, 80 percent of the residents in the city’s service area are taking part in the program.

Public Works Director Jim Karch said 19,428 of the city’s 24,146 residential accounts are using the recycling carts, which are free. “Reaching 80 percent participation from our residents is an impressive milestone for our community,” Karch said in a statement. “It highlights the importance of sustainable practices to our community.”

BCPA announces lineup for 2017-18 season

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has announced its roster of acts for the 2017-18 season. A range of offerings is planned through midway next year, including concerts, theatrical performance, standup comedian shows and the return of the silent film organ accompaniment series. For a full look at what’s on tap through the next year, visit www.artsblooming.org. For information, call (309) 434-2777.

Normal

ISU makes list of 100 safest colleges across U.S.

Illinois State University was recently named to the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s list of Top 100 Safest Colleges in America for 2017. ISU ranked No. 33 in this year’s analysis.

The council looks at various criteria and data in compiling its annual ranking, which can be viewed online at www.alarms.org. Information from the FBI’s uniform crime reporting and the National Center for Education Statistics is among the data reviewed. More than 2,000 four-year colleges were reviewed in this year’s report.

–McLean County News Briefs–