–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Supreme Court reviewing local sex offender case

Illinois’ law requiring registered sex offenders to report all internet activity to authorities is under review in Washington, D.C. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether the state law in its entirety is constitutional at the behest of attorneys representing Mark Minnis, 24, of Normal. Minnis’ attorneys are arguing against a law requiring all of his internet activity be reported. Minnis was ruled a delinquent juvenile at age 16 in court and is required to register as a sex offender for a 10-year period. Three years ago, Minnis was charged with a felony when he failed to disclose a Facebook account.

State budget impacts U of Illinois Extension

A range of programs — including the growing Master Gardeners program and 4-H activities — could be reduced in McLean County. The University of Illinois Extension, which offers such programs to residents of all ages, is in the midst of making budgetary reductions as part of the state’s ongoing budget stalemate.

Early in the impasse, U of I officials have reportedly made cuts in a variety of ways, including staff attrition. But as it has dragged on, leaders in McLean County and elsewhere are faced with having to make deeper cuts as funding sources have withered.

County clerk announces re-election bid

McLean County Clerk Kelly Michael has announced she will seek a third term in office when her seat is up for grabs in fall 2018. Michael, a Republican, has assumed the role of county clerk since 2010. To date, she has overseen 14 elections, including two with presidential races on the ballot. No other candidates have surfaced at this point.

Bloomington

Coliseum venue gets a new name

Hello, Grossinger Motors Arena. Good-bye, U.S. Cellular Coliseum. The long anticipated name change for Bloomington’s largest venue is complete. Wireless provider U.S. Cellular held the naming rights for the venue the past dozen years.

Grossinger recently announced plans of opening a dealership in Bloomington and is paying the city $875,000 during the span of several years to have its name affixed to the site. Naming rights at the venue will last at least five years, based on terms of the contract.

West Peoria man dies in interstate vehicle crash

Andre Webster, 37, of West Peoria died recently in a vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Bloomington. Webster was the passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the collision on I-55 before 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 16.

County coroner Kathy Davis said autopsy results revealed Webster died of blunt force head and neck injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, whom authorities have not revealed, survived.

BPD officer graduates from FBI Academy

Assistant Chief Kenneth Bays of the Bloomington Police Department recently completed the 268th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. Bays was one of 228 law enforcement professionals who completed the 10-week course.

FBI Academy participants are from all over the globe. This year’s class included participants from 47 U.S. states and 24 countries. According to BPD officials, the academy is aimed at providing standardization and professionalism to law enforcement.

Normal

ISU nursing program gets fed grant

The Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University recently received a $2 million federal grant designed to increase diversity in the workforce. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the Nursing Workforce Diversity grant to provide outreach and other activities for racial and ethnic minorities, which are currently underrepresented in the nursing workforce, according to the federal agency. ISU was one of 25 higher-education institutions named to this year’s recipient list. This is the second time ISU has received the grant.

Local lifeguard recognized for high achievements

Tess Hinshaw, a lifeguard at Fairview Family Aquatic Center, recently received the International Golden Guard Safety Award for surpassing expectations of safety standards in the areas of swimmer surveillance, professionalism and vigilance.

Hinshaw’s recognition occurred during an unannounced audit of Fairview’s operations, conducted by Ellis and Associates, the town’s aquatic risk manager.

“Tess is a role model for lifeguards everywhere and further underscores the fact that guests at this facility are afforded the highest degree of swimmer protection currently available in the aquatic recreation and industry,” Richard Carroll of Ellis and Associates said in a statement.

–McLean County News Briefs–