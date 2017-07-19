–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

YWCA ending elderly home care service

Citing fiscal constraints linked to the state’s 2-year budget stalemate, officials within YWCA McLean County have announced the organization will cease its home care services program Saturday, Aug. 5.

The local YWCA branch has been offering home care services to elderly residents through a contract with the Illinois Department on Aging. For more than two years, as the state operated without a budget, YWCA was among the organizations impacted.

About 85 percent of the program was funded through state dollars. In the past two years, YWCA officials said they received little to no funding from the state, resulting in chronic budgetary shortfalls. Currently, 195 elderly residents are served through the program.

Festival of Herbs coming to Unity Community Center

Participants in the University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardeners program will showcase their newfound knowledge during the Festival of Herbs program from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Unity Community Center, 632 Orlando Ave., Normal. The event includes garden-themed festivities and an opportunity to sample dishes made from garden-grown herbs. For information, call Kelly Allsup, unit coordinator with the Extension, at (309) 663-8306 or email kallsup@illinois.edu.

Master Naturalist training program on tap for this fall

The University of Illinois Extension office for Fulton, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell counties will host a Master Naturalist training program this fall. The 10-week session will provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and is designed to help participants become better environmental stewards.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 5 to Nov. 7. The fee is $250, and the deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 15. For information or to register, call (309) 547-3711 or visit http://web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/mn.

Bloomington

Bloomington city manager a finalist for position in Kansas

David Hales, Bloomington city manager, has been named a finalist for a similar position in Topeka, Kan. According to Topeka municipal officials, Hale and the four other candidates will be in the city Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 and undergo extensive interviewing.

The city of Topeka has been working with a recruiting firm, Strategic Government Resources. Hales’ career in municipal management spans nearly 30 years. Before working in Bloomington, he worked for municipalities in North Carolina, Oregon and Utah.

Giordano’s to open pizzeria on Veterans Parkway next month

Giordano’s, a Chicago-based pizzeria, will bring its menu of specialties to the Heartland late this summer. The chain will open in a restaurant space formerly occupied by Qdoba at 1505 N. Veterans Parkway.

Giordano’s, known for its deep dish pizzas, plans to seat upward of 70 persons at its Bloomington location and host about 50 employees. Beyond its line of pizzas, Giordano’s offers appetizers, desserts, salads, sandwiches and soups.

Miller Park Zoo to host Zookeeper Olympics event July 22

Miller Park Zoo will host a first-ever event, Zookeeper Olympics, from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 22, on its grounds at 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

“This special event will bring MPZ zookeepers, junior zookeepers and zoo guests together in a fun, competitive way,” Anthony Nelson, business manager, said in a statement. “We’ll have multiple contests throughout the day and will mimic the day-to-day activities of our zookeepers.” For information, call (309) 434-2250 or visit www.cityblm.org.

Normal

After delays, Radisson Hotel opens; ribbon-cutting next month

After a series of delays, the Radisson Hotel slated to replace the long-shuttered Holiday Inn at 8 Traders Circle in Normal has officially opened its doors to guests. The hotel and accompanying restaurant, Trader’s Grill, had a soft opening in late June.

A formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for Thursday, Aug. 10. Swift Hospitality, which has acquired the property near the Interstate 55 interchange, has poured about $18 million into refurbishing the property, which has sat dormant since 2006 when Holiday Inn ceased operations.

Town to host class offering a glimpse into Normal government

All About Normal, an eight-week course, will be held this fall to a small group of participants interested in learning about the inner workings of town government and services. Sessions will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 30 to Oct. 18.

Each session covers a specific theme. Topic titles include “Caring for Normal,” Lights and Sirens” and “Dollars and Sense.” For information, visit the town’s website, www.normal.org, or call Ben McCready at (309) 454-9504. The deadline to register for the free class is Monday, Aug. 7.

–McLean County News Briefs–