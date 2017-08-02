–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Report: Bloomington-Normal among state’s lowest in joblessness

The Illinois Department of Employment Security’s just-released unemployment report reveals the Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area boasts one of the lowest rates across the state.

According to the agency, unemployment in the Twin Cities stood at 4.4 percent at the end of June. At the same point last year, the jobless rate was at 5.3 percent. Only two other areas of the state — the northern Chicago suburbs and Springfield — notched lower rates, each at 4.3 percent. The state’s overall unemployment rate was 5 percent.

Board members wrangle over behavioral health funding

Members of the McLean County Board continue to explore options for a staff-level position in the behavioral health services division. At its July meeting, board members agreed to hire a grant writer who will be tasked with a range of services, including seeking out additional methods of funding one of the county’s most scrutinized service areas.

But a decision on funding sources for the grant writer position itself remains up in the air. The board is to vote on that end of the equation at its next meeting in late August.

Red Cross says blood shortage at ‘critical’ stage

After issuing an emergency call for blood in early July, organizers with the American Red Cross said, nearly a month later, that the plea for donations remains “critical.” The challenges facing McLean County and other areas of the state replicate a nationwide trend.

According to the American Red Cross, a total of 61,000 fewer donations came in nationwide in May and June. That statistic sparked the early July plea.

In an effort to increase donations in August, American Red Cross volunteers are planning a number of donation drives across McLean County in the weeks ahead. For a complete list of venues, dates and times, visit www.redcross.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Board member to run for re-election, seeks third term

Jim Soeldner, a Republican representing McLean County’s second district, has announced he plans to throw his hat back into the ring and seek re-election to the County Board. Soeldner is about to complete his second full term in office. To date, he has served on the County Board for a total of nine years.

Bloomington

City moves forward with civilian police board plan

After months of scrutiny and controversy, the Bloomington City Council on Monday, July 24, voted, 8-1, in favor of forming a new civilian board that would provide advisory services to Police Chief Brendan Heffner on matters pertaining to the department.

The council’s decision comes after several years of strained relations between local police and some community members. Council member Diana Hauman cast the dissenting vote. Hauman said she continued to have concerns with the selection process involving who would serve on the advisory board.

Utility workers will soon begin trimming trees

Workers with Ameren Illinois will soon begin trimming trees in areas throughout Bloomington to ensure power lines and related infrastructure remain clear of natural vegetation.

According to city officials, Ameren will mail notices to all residents impacted by the tree trimming. Residents requiring the tree trimming will not be charged for the service. For information, visit www.mysafetrees.com or call (800) 755-5000.

Normal

Illinois Wesleyan staffer named Normal’s citizen of the year for 2017

Carl Teichman has been named Normal’s citizen of the year. Mayor Chris Koos officially named Teichman this year’s honoree during the town’s annual Appreciation Reception on Thursday, July 27. Teichman holds the distinction of being Normal’s 60th honoree.

He serves as director of government and community relations with Illinois Wesleyan University. Teichman also holds a number of other civic posts, including roles on the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, McLean County Regional Planning Commission and on a planning committee devoted to reinvesting in Main Streets.

In a statement, Koos lauded Teichman for his contributions over the years. “His modest approach, calm demeanor and highest ideals demonstrate his exceptional character and leadership,” Koos said. “We truly appreciate Carl’s community involvement and passion to make Normal the best it can be for years to come.”

ISU assistant coach to depart for position in Michigan

After a short stint, DeAndre Haynes, an assistant coach with Illinois State University, is reportedly leaving the Normal public university for a position at Michigan State University in Detroit.

Haynes came to ISU from Ohio in May. He is a Detroit native and a former Mid-American Conference Player of the Year at Kent State University.

–McLean County News Briefs–