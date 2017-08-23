–McLean County News Briefs

Locally owned café to close in next month

Garlic Press Market Café, which has been perched in the Uptown Normal neighborhood for a dozen years, will close next month, according to the establishment’s owners.

While the eatery, 108 W. North St., will be ceasing operations, an adjacent gift shop, also owned by Sarah Bushnell McManus and her family, is expected to remain open.

McLean County

West Nile Virus found in mosquito pool within county

A recently collected sample of mosquitoes has confirmed the West Nile Virus is prevalent within McLean County, health department officials have confirmed.

The positive sample occurred in an area just east of Bloomington’s city limits, in the 61705 ZIP code. The virus is typically prevalent in late summer and early fall. Across Illinois, 155 cases of the highly contagious virus were confirmed in 2016. Six people eventually died.

OK’s funding mental health coordinator position

The McLean County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 15, approved a plan to add a mental health coordinator position to the staff roster. The decision came on the heels of a robust discussion a month ago, where concerns were raised over which entity — the County Board or the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council — would have oversight of the person selected to fill the position.

Both entities will have a role under the plan. County Board chairman John McIntyre introduced the prospect of adding a coordinator position to his elected colleagues this summer. Since taking his leadership role on the elected body in early 2016, McIntyre has frequently cited mental health as a service he would like to increase.

Bloomington

Police arrest two men on burglary suspicion

Two Bloomington men, both age 18, were arrested near Country Club Place on suspicion of burglarizing area homes at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. The arrests were made after the department fielded reports of suspicious persons in the area.

According to police, the men had backpacks and fled once officers approached them. The men were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Police have not revealed how much property was taken or the value of the items.

After 5 years, police still trying to solve cold case

Amid the five-year anniversary of a high-profile murder, Bloomington Police last week announced the agency continues to investigate and actively pursue all leads in the murder of Robert Jeronimus. He was found Aug. 16, 2012, under a bridge in the 400 block of South Main Street. At the time of the incident, Jeronimus was 48.

As the milestone approached, officers reminded the public they are still seeking information on the days and hours leading up to Jeronimus’ death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Detective John Atteberry at (309) 434-2548 or jatteberry@cityblm.org.

Man arrested on suspicion of hitting bicyclist

Bloomington Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of striking a 16-year-old boy, who was riding a bike at the time of the incident, and subsequently fleeing the scene. The accident occurred in the 1400 block of Six Points Road about 8:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The boy was transported to Peoria via Flight for Life and, in the days following the incident, was in critical condition.

The man was arrested a day later after eyewitness accounts provided the suspect’s full description. The U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted Bloomington Police in searching for the suspect.

Towanda Ave. construction project to begin Aug. 24

Construction work at and near the intersection of Towanda and Vernon avenues is set to begin Thursday, Aug. 24, and run through the end of October. Portions of the road will remain open throughout the duration of the project, but Bloomington public works officials said motorists should expect delays and, if possible, consider alternate routes.

The city is undertaking the project for a range of reasons, including installing new traffic signals, which will include flashing yellow turn arrows.

Normal

Town considers preserving Fairview building

Town of Normal officials have turned their attention toward another possible historic preservation effort: bringing new life to the now-vacant Fairview Building, which is owned by McLean County. The building, 905 N. Main St., has a number of structural issues, and town officials have indicated they are looking at what it would cost to address them.

Fairview has long been under the county’s auspices, dating back to the facility’s use as the McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium. If the spruce-up comes to fruition, Fairview would be the third in a string of historic buildings the town has stepped in to help save.

The others were the Illinois Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Children’s School Infirmary and, more recently, Sprague’s service station along the historic Route 66 corridor.

–McLean County News Briefs–