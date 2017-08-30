–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Local Republican leader draws heat for pro-Trump comments

Chuck Erickson, chair of the McLean County Republican Party, has drawn criticism from both sides of the isle for backing President Donald Trump’s recent statements concerning the mid-August confrontation in Virginia that resulted in one death during a demonstration.

On social media, Erickson characterized Trump’s recent remarks about protesters as “a common sense statement.” Other leaders within the county, however, had adverse reactions, including McLean County state’s attorney Jason Chambers. He said he believes condemnation should go toward extremist groups and county-based leaders should focus their attention toward important policy matters.

The Thunder morph into the Flying Aces amid name change

The Bloomington Thunder has a new name that coincides with a change at the venue hosting the team. Team ownership last week announced the Thunder will now go by the name the Flying Aces. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Cellular Coliseum was renamed the Grossinger Motors Arena. The Flying Aces will officially make their debut when the team has their season opener Saturday, Oct. 7.

In a statement, Brendan Kelly, chief operating officer, said the name reflects an evolution for the 3-year-old team. “This organization has had numerous accomplishments in its three seasons — from the five NHL draft picks to moving nearly 40 players onto NCAA Division I programs,” Kelly said in the statement. “The rebrand not only reflects that success, but unites our area as one large hockey community.”

Central Illinois Regional Airport receives grant amid changes

The Central Illinois Regional Airport is the recipient of a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, officials announced recently. The funds will go toward upgrading taxiways and other related infrastructure. The FAA funding comes on the heels of a number of other improvements at the airport, including an extension rehabilitation project, costing $1.3 million, at both runways. That particular project is expected to finish in mid-September.

Connect Transit to replace 10 obsolete buses with grant funds

Mass-transit provider Connect Transit is moving forward with a plan to replace 10 of 23 buses that have been deemed unreliable.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it is offering up a $3.3 million grant for the new purchases. The goal, according to officials, is to have the new fleet of buses in place within a year. Plans call for Connect Transit’s contracted manufacturer to assemble the buses this spring.

Bloomington

Man to face upgraded charges after boy dies from injuries

Stephen Mccuen, the Bloomington man accused of striking a 16-year-old boy and fleeing the scene, will likely face upgraded charges after the boy died. Mccuen, 32, is accused of hitting the boy with his vehicle in the 1400 block of Six Points Road about 8:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The boy was rushed to OSF Healthcare’s Children’s Hospital in Peoria, but he died of his injuries a week later. Mccuen was arrested the day after the incident on a number of counts, including aggravated driving under the influence causing bodily harm.

According to officials, Mccuen could face new charges of aggravated DUI causing a fatality. Mccuen is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol. He has two previous charges of driving while intoxicated.

Bloomington Police arrest three men for drug distribution

Two Bloomington men, ages 23 and 25, and a Normal man, 24, were arrested Monday, Aug. 21, on allegations of drug sales at an undisclosed location.

According to a news release, the Bloomington Police Department’s Vice and Street Crimes units conducted an investigation into drug sales and seized a total of 331.5 grams of the drug ecstasy, which, according to the department, had a street value of $33,100.

Also confiscated were two illegal handguns and related equipment. The men were transported to the McLean County Jail, following the apprehension of the items.

Normal

Woman dies in condo unit house fire on Hunt Drive

Diana McLaren-Osburne, 68, has been identified as the woman who died in a condominium unit house fire in the 1500 block of Hunt Drive at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Coroner Kathy Davis’ office announced McLaren-Osburne died of probable carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhaling smoke and soot from the fire. The cause of the fire has remained under investigation.

Town group releases race, law enforcement report

In an effort to strengthen relations between law enforcement and all community members, an assembled Normal-based visioning sub-group has released a list of recommendations. In the 12-page document, available on the town’s website at www.normal.org, the 2040 Vision Sub-group laid out a series of possible recommendations, including greater strides toward gathering public feedback, such as roundtable discussions, social gathering events and community education activities.

