–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Eureka College art professor to host show in Bloomington

Rhea Edge, a Eureka College professor and chair of its fine and performing arts department, will present, “Memory and Loss,” at the McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., from Friday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Works displayed throughout the show are of a range of depictions within nature, including large-scale paintings of turtles, birds, seals and other wildlife and their habitats. The show includes 18 pieces. Edge will host an artist’s reception on the opening day of the performance from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Referencing both vulnerability and endurance of life in the balance, my painting and prints of endangered birds and mammals are produced from true memories,” Edge said of her show in a statement.

Electronics recycling hours being tweaked for fall

The McLean County self-service electronics recycling center has new hours for the fall season. Beginning this week, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site also will be open from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month. The center is located at 1310 Warriner St., Normal.

Bloomington

Police investigating shots fired incident on Jefferson Street

Bloomington Police are investigating an incident involving multiple shots fired in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street about 2:33 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

According to department officials, multiple witnesses informed officers two unknown black men wearing dark clothes fled the scene immediately after the sound of gunfire. Several bullet holes reportedly penetrated the exterior of one home in the area, and spent shell casings were later recovered.

No injuries were reported and, at press deadline, no one was arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call BPD’s Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309) 434-2963 or email ciau@cityblm.org.

Last Schlotzsky’s Deli in Illinois closes abruptly

Schlotzsky’s Deli, a sandwich chain with locations across the U.S., has closed its Bloomington store at 508 IAA Drive after 21 years in business. The eatery’s last day in operation was Saturday, Aug. 26.

Bloomington was the last Illinois community to host Schlotzsky’s, which has been reducing its footprint in recent years amid slumping sales. The local franchise of the Georgia-based company employed 16 full- and part-time people at the time of closure.

Drop-off recycling, trash center amends hours for fall

The hours of the city of Bloomington’s drop-off center at 402 S. East St. were amended this week. New hours, following Labor Day, are 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday. For information, call the city’s public works department at (309) 434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.

Public meeting set for infrastructure project

Officials from McLean County government and the city of Bloomington will host a public information meeting on proposed improvements to the intersection of Towanda Barnes and Ireland Grove roads.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the McLean County Health Department’s South Garage, 102 S. Towanda Barnes Road. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format, meaning participants will have an opportunity to directly ask questions of attendees.

Normal

Mayor pledges support for DACA program extension

Mayor Chris Koos last week joined counterparts across the U.S., calling for President Donald Trump and his administration to extend the duration of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

“Continuation of this program is important, not just to DACA recipients and their families, but also to our cities and our nation,” Koos said in a statement. “DACA provides employment authorization and protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants who entered the United States before they turned 16.”

Koos said part of the reason for his ongoing support for the DACA program is its track record. Since its inception in 2012, Koos said DACA has benefited nearly 800,000 undocumented youth. The U.S. Conference of Mayors in June passed a resolution supporting DACA’s continuation during the group’s annual meeting.

CornBelters’ Corn Crib concert series on tap

The CornBelters baseball team will hold its annual live tailgate concert series, the Corn Crib, from 12:30 to 10:45 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 9. Organizers have lined up a range of musical acts for this year’s program, including The Cadillac, Ben Gallaher, Rick Monroe and Six String Crossing. For information on Corn Crib, visit www.normalbaseball.com.

–McLean County News Briefs–