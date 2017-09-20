–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Libertarian to run for County Board seat

Steve Suess, a Libertarian from Bloomington, has announced plans to throw his hat into the ring for the District 8 seat on the McLean County Board that will up for grabs next year.

Democrat Paul Segobiano currently holds the seat and previously announced plans of running for re-election. Suess recently moved into the Bloomington’s incorporated limits. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a trustee position on the Normal Township Board.

Advocate seeks volunteers for heart screening

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center has announced plans of bringing Young Hearts for Life, a cardiac screening program, to an area school this fall. Volunteers are being sought for the effort.

The screening will take place at Olympia Middle and High School in Stanford throughout the day Tuesday, Oct. 3. Students aged 12 and older are eligible to take part in the screening with a parent’s permission.

The effort is specifically designed to screen for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic heart abnormality present in one in every 500 persons.

For information on the screening, visit www.advocatehealth.com/bromenn-YH4L. For volunteer information, call Carolyn Oleson at (309) 268-2437.

Bloomington

One dead, one injured in hit-and-run accident

A woman died and a man was injured after another motorist struck their vehicle and fled the scene near Morrissey Drive and Chrisman Lane about 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to Bloomington Police, the two occupants at the scene incurred serious injuries when they arrived on the scene with EMS personnel. The McLean County coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead at 12:43 p.m. Witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the scene immediately after the accident and traveling north on Route 150, according to police.

After investigating further, a 54-year-old man was arrested later in the day for driving under the influence and fleeing the scene.

A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested a day later for his role in connection with the fleeing. At press deadline, the coroner’s office did not identify the names of the victims.

Edge changing league affiliation for 2018 season

The Bloomington Edge will kick off the 2018 season with a new league affiliation. Officials within the professional team announced last week it will be part of the Indoor Football League when play resumes early next year.

In a statement, Omar Khokhar, owner and CEO of the Edge, said the change will bring new opportunities to the franchise.

“This is essentially a move from double AA to triple AAA and reflects the recent success we’ve had on the field,” Khokhar said in the statement. “We have several top-notch rivals within our geographic footprint, and the IFL digital platform has a reach that is very attractive to our business partners and will help continue to grow our brand.”

The league change is the latest in a series of announcements for the team. Over the summer, officials within the franchise announced an effort to become more involved in the community by taking part in various activities frequently by children.

Police inviting public to have coffee with a cop

Coffee with a Cop, the Bloomington Police Department’s outreach effort, is returning for another installment late this month.

Police officers will be on hand at the Bloomington Farmer’s Market in the downtown area from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss issues of concern with the local police force. Coffee Hound is providing free java and treats during the event. Children also will have an opportunity to tour a squad car.

Grossinger Motors Arena announces Cirque performance

Organizers within the Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., have announced plans for a holiday performance, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze marks the 10th anniversary of a national tour created by Cirque Dreams founder and Broadway director Neil Goldberg. The show has previously been lauded for intermingling the sensibilities of a Broadway musical with a family show.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call (309) 434-2679.

Normal

Body found in creek near Constitution Trail

Marcus D. Bivens, 33, of Bloomington, died after drowning in a creek, Coroner Kathy Davis announced last week. Bivens’ body was discovered in the creek in the 300 block of South Veterans Parkway in Normal in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The site of the discovery is near a bridge leading to the Constitution Trail. Davis said there was not any evidence of assault, strangulation or foul play. Toxicology results were pending at press deadline.

Town council members to host ‘coffee ’

Normal council members Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston will host a “coffee and conversation” event with town residents from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Coffee House, 114 E. Beaufort St.

McCarthy and Preston will field questions, concerns and compliments about the town’s programs and services.

Normal officials have begun holding the semi-periodic “coffee and conversation” gatherings in an effort to reach constituents in new ways.

