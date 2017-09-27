–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Successor chosen to fill Buchanan’s seat

An appointee has been selected to replace veteran politician Rich Buchanan on the McLean County Board. Elected officials on Tuesday, Sept. 19, chose local business owner Ryan Scritchlow to assume the District 7 position, which encompasses portions of Bloomington’s east side and central corridor.

Scritchlow, owner of Scritchlow Enterprises, was one of four Republican candidates who applied to fill the seat. He was sworn in at last week’s County Board meeting after being selected.

4-H chapter goes to the dogs with state show

Members of McLean County’s 4-H chapter participated recently in the 2017 Illinois 4-H Dog Show, and several took top honors with their four-footed friends. The dog show was held in August at the Dog Training Club of Champaign Urbana.

More than 150 4-H members across the state took part in this year’s dog show, and several McLean County members took home awards. Adelynn McNamara placed fourth in the beginner novice I division, while Casey Engelhorn placed fourth in the beginner novice II division.

Dan Jennings, University of Illinois Extension’s animal science educator, said 4-H members had to devote several months of training to qualify for the competition. “Not only do the dogs have to perform the required tasks, but they must do so in a new environment, surrounded by new noises and distractions, including several other dogs in the same arena,” Jennings said in a statement.

Bloomington

Man kills his two children, then himself

Eric Ringenberg, 33, committed suicide within his Brittany Court home after killing his two young children and setting his home on fire, officials within the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office have concluded.

Police and Fire crews arrived at the home as the home was engulfed in flames at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. According to details of the incident in a news release, Ringenberg’s wife, Pamela Ringenberg, awoke to the sound of a smoke alarm in her bedroom. She sought her cell phone to call for help, but could not locate it. Pamela was able to escape the home and get help from a neighbor.

According to police, a home security camera later revealed Eric gathered up all cell phones and placed them in a kitchen cabinet before conducting his acts.

“Video from in-home surveillance camera also provides evidence of Eric’s sole role in the deaths of the children,” BPD’s statement reads. “It has also been determined the fire was intentionally started in the basement by Eric Ringenberg after the children were already deceased.”

Miller Park Zoo says “good-bye” to Candy

For decades, she brought a smile to all her encountered her. But Candy, the Malaysian sun bear who called Miller Park Zoo home for 20 of her 33 years, died earlier this month. She held the distinction of being the oldest bear of her species in North America.

According to zoo officials, the decision to have her put down was made Thursday, Sept. 14, after she suffered from lethargy lasting more than 18 hours. University of Illinois veterinarians revealed Candy’s condition was deteriorating from renal failure.

Candy was born Feb. 14, 1984, and MPZ officials made it a point to celebrate her birthday each Valentine’s Day. “She will be missed by many, many people in the community,” zoo director Jay Tetzloff said in a statement. “She was here for almost 20 years, so many guests knew her.”

Police seize stolen gun; arrest man for offense

A 22-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for multiple offenses, including possession of a stolen gun, in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive about 9:49 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

Police arrived at the scene after fielding a call of an armed subject. According to Bloomington Police, the man is suspected of displaying the handgun to a person and subsequently placing it inside his pocket.

Police apprehended the suspect after canvassing the area and finding a person matching the provided description. In addition to possessing stolen property, the man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. The man was transported to the McLean County Jail.

Man arrested for lighting sign, Dumpster on fire

A 21-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for two arson-related offenses — one in the 600 block of North Western Avenue, the other in the 700 block of West Locust Street — in the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 15.

According to Bloomington Police, witnesses saw the man set the Dumpster on fire on Western Avenue before fleeing the scene and lighting a church sign and fence on fire on Locust Street. Officers arrived on the scene and apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit. The man was transported to the McLean County Jail.

Normal

ISU receives $1 million gift for scholarships

Illinois State University officials have received a $1 million gift that will be used to fund a scholarship program for students facing financial obstacles.

The donation, according to ISU officials, is linked to Give Something Back, a program established 14 years ago. The recent gift, according to the university, will provide tuition and room and board for up to 50 students.

New leadership team for Uptown Normal area

Adam Fox, who has played an important leadership role within the historic Normal Theater in recent years, is taking on expanded duties throughout the community, town of Normal officials have announced. Fox will now oversee all of Normal’s civic arts planning functions.

In addition to Fox’s promotion, the town has announced Sally Heffernan, director of economic development, will serve as the municipal liaison to the Uptown Partners business association. The recent changes come on the heels of Joe Tulley’s departure as Uptown Normal manager. Tulley resigned from his position in August to pursue other opportunities.

–McLean County News Briefs–