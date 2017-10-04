–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Local garden recognized for positive community impact

Representatives with University of Illinois Extension’s state master gardener program recently recognized a healing garden for its positive impact in the community.

The award, given at a recent conference, is in recognition of the green space at Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

The award recognized the teamwork needed to bring the project to fruition. The garden project in Normal began in June 2015 with the overarching goal of creating a place of peace for cancer patients, family members, staff and others in the community. Master gardeners assisted in creating a terrace garden, labyrinth and butterfly garden.

Bloomington

Man arrested at home on multiple out-of-state warrants

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force team, in conjunction with the Bloomington Police Department, arrested a 40-year-old Bloomington man on two warrants in Crawford County, Mo. The man was apprehended at his home in the 100 block of Van Schoick Street on Sunday, Sept. 24. The warrants were for murder in the first degree and marijuana production in connection with a pending investigation in Missouri.

Eight pounds of drugs seized during arrest

Bloomington Police on Wednesday, Sept. 20, arrested a 19-year-old Normal man on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing cannabis. The man was arrested at his home in the 200 block of West Willow Street in Normal after a Bloomington Police investigation linked the man to the cannabis sales within the community.

At the time of the arrest, the man was in possession of eight pounds of cannabis, valued at $35,790, in addition to $3,600 in currency and four ecstasy pills. Police seized all items as evidence.

Woman reports attempted carjacking on North Veterans Parkway

Bloomington Police are investigating an incident of an alleged carjacking in the 2100 block of North Veterans Parkway at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. According to a department news release, the woman reported a man, armed with a handgun, approached her and demanded she give him the vehicle.

A witness reportedly intervened during the incident, and the suspect fled the scene. He is described as white, between 50 and 60 years in age, having short, grey hair, weighing about 5 feet, 10 inches in height and having a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359 or smoreland@cityblm.org.

Miller Park Zoo adds two new exhibits this fall

Miller Park Zoo staffers recently added two new exhibits to the Katthoefer Animal Building. The exhibits will feature six species, five of which are new to the zoo grounds. One exhibit will feature a large snake known as a reticulated python.

The other exhibit has a rainforest theme and features five species, hailing from Asia, that thrive in such a climate. The rainforest animals include a fairy bluebird, crested wood partridge, a breeding pair of pygmy slow loris, indo-Chinese box turtle and the northern tree shrew.

The goal, according to officials, is to pair up all of the species and focus on breeding as part of MPZ’s conservation breeding program.

Bloomington Edge sign six new players since moving to IFL

The Bloomington Edge this past week held their first tryout and, in the process, signed six new prospects to contracts immediately after the workout. Five of the six players are new to professional indoor football.

“This was, without a doubt, the most talent we have had at one of our tryouts,” head football coach Nick Ruud said in a statement. “Our staff did a great job finding high-level talent and getting to Bloomington to tryout.”

New to the roster are running back Anthony Martin II; wide receivers Shaquille Brooks, Devin Childress and De’Carlos Poole; and linebacker Cameron Hall. Rounding out the group of new players is Dorian Polk, who played one game last season with the Buffalo Blitz of the Can-Am League.

City’s drop-off facility hours changing for season

The city of Bloomington’s public works department has changed its operating hours for fall. Beginning this week, the site, 402 S. East St., will be open to residents from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. weekdays. The center will be closed Saturdays for the season. For information, call the city public works office at (309) 434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.

Normal

Plagued with revenue losses, town looking to trim payroll budget

The state’s budget stalemate might be over, but Normal is among the Illinois municipalities continuing to grapple with budget challenges for a confluence of reasons. In an effort to get a better handle on expenses, town officials are considering a plan to offer retirement incentives to up to 18 persons.

The plan under consideration was presented recently to the Town Council and is geared toward town employees age 55 and up with more than 15 years of service and at higher grades of pay. A variety of incentives, including an overture to cover a year of insurance costs, are also considered as part of the plan.

