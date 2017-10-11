–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Man arrested for stealing vehicles, striking a sheriff’s squad

McLean County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 42-year-old Sullivan man on allegations he stole two trucks, attempted to flee in one of the vehicles when approached by police and struck a squad during the incident. According to the department, the man had lunch at an eatery in downtown Danvers about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, and was subsequently seen in one of the two stolen vehicles.

The crash between the stolen vehicle and the sheriff’s squad occurred about two blocks west of downtown Danvers, near the intersection of Exchange and Sherman streets.

The man is also accused of fleeing police in LeRoy Tuesday, Oct. 3, after stealing the first of the two vehicles. At press deadline, the man was being held at McLean County Jail, awaiting sentencing.

Officials reviewing 20-year solid waste management plan

McLean County officials, in conjunction with the Ecology Action Center, are in the midst of refreshing a solid waste management plan. The document touches on policies and protocol for a range of issues, including recycling outreach and education, household hazardous waste collection and solid waste planning.

Public comment is currently being solicited as part of the process. According to the county’s Solid Waste Technical Committee, the plan needs to be updated at this time. The original document was developed in 1991, and numerous technological changes have occurred in the past 26 years.

For information on the plan update process and to provide feedback, visit the county’s website, www.mcleancountyil.gov.

Area Advocate hospitals now part of Caterpillar NetWork

The Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and the Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka joined the list of Caterpillar NetWork providers at the beginning of the month.

The changes mean Caterpillar employees and their families who participate in UnitedHealthcare PPO or Consumer-Directed Health Plan options and reside in a Caterpillar NetWork county will now be privy to in-network benefits for inpatient and outpatient services at the Advocate hospitals.

The Caterpillar NetWork encompasses 18 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford.

Bloomington

Nominees sought for city’s heritage awards program

City of Bloomington officials are in the midst of seeking nominees for this year’s annual heritage awards program. Past honorees have been recognized for efforts related to the preservation of the city’s unique, historic identity.

The honorees also have been recognized for a variety of efforts, including restoration of such historic buildings as the Asahel Gridley Mansion, 301 E. Grove St., and the former Phoenix Hotel site at 312 N. Main St.

Nomination paperwork is available on the city’s website, www.cityblm.org. Winners will be announced Thursday, Nov. 16.

Renner changing format of his open house gatherings

Mayor Teri Renner announced recently he is changing the format of his routine open house gatherings at city hall, beginning this month. Instead of meeting with residents as a large group in a conference room at the municipal building, Renner said he has decided to meet with constituents, one-on-one, in 10-minute blocks of time.

Renner holds his open houses from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays before the City Council meets. Council meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

“This change is in response to comments I’ve received from the public wanting a one-on-one opportunity to bring their questions and concerns to me,” Renner said in a statement. “If someone takes the time and care to come and talk to me directly, I want to give them my full attention.”

Appointments can be made by calling the city administration office at (309) 434-2210.

BCPA to hold auditions for ‘Nutcracker’ performance

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts will be holding auditions for children and teenagers this Saturday, Oct. 14, for Von Heideck Chicago Festival Ballet’s rendition of “The Nutcracker.”

Festival performers will be performing “The Nutcracker” at BCPA on Thursday, Dec. 28. Auditions are taking place this Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 8 to 12 and from 2 to 3 p.m. for ages 13 to 18.

Dancers must arrive 30 minutes before the start of auditions to register. Audition forms also are available online at www.chicagofestivalballet.com. For information, call Ann-Marie Dittmann at the BCPA at (309) 434-2766.

Normal

Town amends self-service electronics recycling hours

The town of Normal’s electronics recycling drop-off facility, which is open to all residents across McLean County, has amended its hours of operation this fall.

The venue will be open for drop-offs from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month for the season.

The drop-off site is located within the town’s public works facility at 1301 Warriner St. For information, call the DPW office at (309) 454-9571.

Children’s Discovery Museum hosting fundraiser

The Children’s Discovery Museum has announced it is hosting a raffle fundraiser, Breakfast on the Balcony, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on the museum’s grounds, 101 E. Beaufort St.

The event is tied into Illinois State University’s Homecoming Day parade.

Attendees of the fundraiser will have an opportunity to have a bird’s eye view of the parade and festivities. Tickets are $25 and will remain on sale through 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 13. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation.

For information, visit the museum’s website, www.childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.

