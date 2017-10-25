–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Election functions could be consolidated

While specifics still need to be fleshed out, officials are in the early stages of exploring a possible consolidation of election-related duties between the county clerk’s office and the Bloomington Election Commission.

The county clerk has long handled the duties for all McLean County municipalities, with the sole exception of the city of Bloomington. At a County Board meeting last week, chairman John McIntyre said it would be prudent to explore how the two offices could consolidate into one. At a time when state dollars are growing scarcer, McIntyre said governing agencies need to look at how resources can be pooled to save money.

Democratic candidate surfaces for 101st state rep seat

Jen McMillin, of Decatur, has announced she is running as a Democrat next year when the 101st District seat on the Illinois House of Representatives is up for grabs. “I love this state, its history, its people and our vibrant communities,” McMillin said in a statement, outlining her decision to run for the seat. “But for several years, I’ve watched as political gridlock and partisan bickering have devolved into the current mess that we are in.”

McMillin works at Lincoln College and is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Springfield, holding a master’s degree in public administration. The 101st District encompasses all or portions of McLean, Champaign, DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties.

Bloomington

OSF plans medical office building on local campus

A new three-story, 51,000-square-foot medical office building could soon join OSF HealthCare’s St. Joseph Medical Center campus in Bloomington.

The project, slated to occupy space off Washington Street, has a $25 million price tag attached to it. OSF executives have indicated bonds would be taken out to fund the expansion, which has a targeted completion of late 2019.

The new facility, according to OSF, will improve access to outpatient cardiac services. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is in the midst of combing through the application.

Police participating in drug take-back program

The Bloomington Police Department is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which has been slated to occur in communities across the U.S. this Saturday, Oct. 28.

A drop box will be available at the department’s front lobby, 305 S. East St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Persons with unused, unwanted medications are encouraged to bring them in so they are disposed of properly.

Committee seeking input on directional signage options

The city of Bloomington’s Downtown Signage Committee is currently seeking input on three new design concepts for directional signage in Downtown Bloomington. Large boards showcasing the different designs will be presented during an open house, slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St.

The committee will present the City Council with a final recommendation later this year. The committee had proposed a design with the tagline, “Dream Big,” but it has since been scrapped. “Based on council response and what people shared … on social media, it was clear the tagline didn’t connect,” committee chair Beth Whisman said in a statement.

Normal

Dedication, open house planned for new fire station

Representatives of the Normal Fire Department will host an open house this Saturday, Oct. 28, as a new headquarters and fire station at 606 S. Main St. are unveiled to the public. Festivities include a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This station will put us in a prime location to service not only (Illinois State University), but the town of Normal as a whole with fast response times to our busier areas,” Fire Chief Mick Humer said in a statement. “We worked very hard to design this building to be adaptable for not only our current needs, but future growth because we plan on this station being in service for at least the next 50 years.”

Longtime ISU volunteer Dickinson dies at age 85

Bill Dickinson, a veteran volunteer assistant softball coach with Illinois State University, died Thursday, Oct. 19. He was 85. Over the years, Dickinson received recognition through a number of awards, including induction into the Amateur Softball Association’s Hall of Fame.

Dickinson was involved in softball for more than 50 years. He was a volunteer assistant coach at ISU the past two decades. He also was an alum of ISU, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1954 and his master’s degree three years later.

Town’s comprehensive plan available for review

Town of Normal officials recently took the wraps off a draft version of a 2040 comprehensive plan that takes a look at planning strategies within the municipality for the next nearly 25 years.

The document touches on a range of topics pertinent to residents, business owners and other stakeholders within the community. Issues explored within the document include housing stock, corridors, infrastructure and public safety. To view the plan, visit the town’s website at www.normal.org.

