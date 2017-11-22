–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

County could sue drug manufacturers over opioids

Officials within McLean County could follow in the footsteps of other state and local leaders and take legal action against pharmaceutical companies as the war against heroin, fentanyl and other highly addictive opioids rages on.

The revelation was made during a daylong summit Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Illinois State University. A four-person panel addressed issues pertaining to the epidemic. Panelists included Jason Chambers, state’s attorney; Casey Costigan, county judge; Kathy Davis, coroner; and Jon Sandage, sheriff. Last week’s summit comes on the heels of new data revealing 2017 is shaping up to be another deadly year in the county.

Thirty-three persons died of drug overdose deaths across McLean County through late October. This past month, 10 of those 33 incidents occurred. Several organizations helped assemble last week’s event, including the McLean County Bar Association and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Central District of Illinois.

Collaboration was theme at countywide chamber gathering

Several of the county’s top leaders gathered Wednesday, Nov. 8, to discuss future strategies for economic growth and other initiatives across McLean County.

The various leaders came together as the McLean County Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of McLean County program. Attendees included Tom Caisley, Danvers mayor; Chris Koos, Normal mayor; John McIntyre, County Board chairman; and Tari Renner, Bloomington mayor. During the gathering, the leaders touched on a number of issues, including the importance of collaboration within the public and private sectors at a time where financial resources remained strained.

The local unemployment rate was another issue discussed. While attendees overall were pleased with the downward-trending figures, there was hope jobless figures would drop even lower in 2018.

IWU professor recognized for innovative technology

Diego Mendez-Carbajo, an economics professor at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Bloomington campus, was recognized recently for his innovative use of technology in his classroom.

The Council for Economic Education and National Association of Economic Educators recently named Mendez-Carbajo to its 2017 Abbejean Kehler Technology Award. Mendez-Carbajo was recognized specifically for intertwining technology and data with his economics instruction.

“It was a great professional honor to be recognized by my peers in the field of economic education,” Mendez-Carbajo said in a statement.

Art Circle members to showcase work at Christmas Open House

Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal members will display various locally created artwork pieces in the weeks ahead at the Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., as holiday festivities get underway.

Viewings are being held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Dec. 5 to 19. Additionally, art, musical performances and tours will be held at the mansion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 5 and 12; Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and 13; and Thursday, Dec. 14. Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal is a creative community of members who use art to express faith, love and beauty.

Bloomington

Man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

A 52-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 14, on suspicion of possessing child pornography. Although the man is a Bloomington resident, Normal Police arrested him as they seized multiple electronic storage devices that were located within the municipality.

The man was linked to child pornography possession after a forensic download occurred and search warrants were issued.

Few details were made available at press deadline, though Normal Police did indicate numerous illegal images and videos were found on the electronic storage devices.

City plans to keep property tax levy flat next year

The amount the city of Bloomington levies property tax owners next year is expected to remain the same in year-over-year comparisons, based on recent conversations that have taken place between municipal staffers and the City Council.

A meeting concerning next year’s levy was held Monday, Nov. 13, and Interim City Manager Steve Rasmussen said other methods would be explored to ensure the budget is balanced, beyond raising taxes. Last year, the city’s tax levy clocked in at $20.06 million.

Annual Turkey Trot on tap this weekend

The city of Bloomington’s parks, recreation and cultural arts department will hold two festive events aimed at promoting exercise during the holidays and serving as platforms for helping persons in need. The first event, taking place at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, is the 39th annual Turkey Trot.

Participants will have an opportunity to donate to such organizations as Home Sweet Home Ministries. For information on either event, visit the city department’s website at www.bpard.org or call (309) 434-2260.

Normal

Ag manufacturer eyes town for U.S. headquarters

Brandt, a Saskatchewan-based agricultural business, announced recently it is planning to lay stakes in Central Illinois as the growing company makes its entry into the U.S. marketplace. Last week, officials from several organizations, including the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, announced Normal was being considered for Brandt’s U.S. operations.

If plans proceed, Brandt executives indicated they could use the Normal facility to manufacture a range of agricultural products, including belt conveyors and grain carts. Projections also indicate Brandt could employ 300 to 500 persons over a decade span of time.

