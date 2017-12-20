–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Sports complex proposal surfaces

While a number of specifics still need to be fleshed out, municipal and regional officials last week began discussing the possibility of a new sports complex in Bloomington’s west side, near the intersection of the Crossroads Center on Wylie Drive.

An intergovernmental agreement between the city of Bloomington and town of Normal would have to be inked for the proposal to move forward.

A private entity also would have to come into the fold. In a talk on the issue last week, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner praised the proposal, saying it would bolster the region’s tourism with regular out-of-town visitors.

But Renner said he also was unwilling to contribute municipal funds to move the project forward. Further discussion is anticipated in early 2018.

Rivian eyes opening at former Mitsubishi plant

Rivian Automotive, the Plymouth, Mich.-based electric startup manufacturer, could begin manufacturing vehicles at the former Mitsubishi plant in 2019, based on a recent report from town of Normal officials and a news release from the company.

Once the company is fully operational, it plans to employ about 1,000 persons. Rivian has acquired the Mitsubishi site and has been making upgrades to the facility to suit its needs.

Employee sentenced for embezzling $1 million

Tina Cozart, a former office manager with Bloomington-based F&W Lawn Care and Landscaping, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 12, to three years in federal prison for taking more than $1 million. Cozart, 55, had lived in Carlock at the time of the offenses, but has since relocated to California.

According to prosecutors, Cozart made unauthorized purchases for herself and family members on company credit cards.

The incidents occurred during a 13-month period of time. In addition to the prison sentence, Cozart has been ordered to pay F&W $1.1 million in restitution, $346,299 to the IRS and $25,000 to an insurance company.

Airport officials support raising fee to fund facility improvements

Officials within the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority, the agency overseeing the Central Illinois Regional Airport, announced last week they would support a proposal calling for nearly doubling the per-passenger facility charge.

The Federal Aviation Administration currently caps airports’ abilities to charge a facility charge on outbound passengers at $4.50 per person. A proposal is on the table to increase the amount to $8.50 per person.

Congress is in the process of reviewing the proposal. If the passenger charge increase is not implemented, the airport authority indicated it might have to resort to raising property taxes to fund future facility improvements.

Bloomington

City to protect brick streets with master plan

In the hopes of preserving its remaining 3.5 miles of brick-laid streets, the Bloomington City Council recently revised its master plan, spotlighting the importance of keeping intact a portion of the community’s history.

At one time, 41 of Bloomington’s 320 miles of roadway were brick-laid, but the figure has dropped drastically over the years. While laying brick is more costly than the traditional method, its life expectancy is more than three times longer. The council adopted the master plan revision at its meeting Monday, Nov. 27.

Parks and recreation department launching new website

The Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has launched a new website, www.bloomingtonparks.org, which includes a refreshed interface and new user tools.

The former website, www.bpard.org, will automatically redirect to the new location. In a statement, city webmaster Craig McBeath said the changes mirror those recently implemented on the city’s main website, www.cityblm.org.

“As with the city update, Bloomington Parks will improve access to information, usability on mobile devices and overall user experience,” McBeath said. The new site is compatible with all platforms — desktop, tablets and mobile — and gives residents and other users the opportunity to register for courses and programs.

State AG rejects city’s request on bodycam video

Bloomington Police have been ordered to follow through with a previous directive, calling for the release of an officer’s body camera footage to the owner of a private bus company.

The Bloomington city attorney’s office had asked state Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office for a reconsideration of its initial opinion, handed down in August. Madigan’s office, however, has declined the city’s overture, meaning the initial order stands. Lee Eutsey, owner of Magic Bus, has been seeking the video concerning a dispute he has had with the city about offering free bus rides to college students.

Normal

Unit 5’s tax bill expected to stay constant

Residents served by the McLean County Unit 5 School District should pay the same, or slightly less, in taxes to the governing entity next year.

The announcement of how that school district’s line item will appear on next year’s bill was made at a School Board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13.

In the road ahead, however, Business Manager Marty Hickman said future bond sales could result in tax increases. At the School Board meeting, elected officials approved a nearly $113 million property tax levy for 2017, which represents a 2.97 percent increase from the amount levied a year ago.

Although the levy is set to increase, the amount property owners actually pay to the district is expected to stabilize, according to district projections, because of an anticipated tax rate of $5.006 per $100 of equalized value.

–McLean County News Briefs–