–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Coroner: 2017 deadliest yet for drug overdoses

The number of drug-related overdose deaths across McLean County rose 150 percent in 2017, according to recently released data from Coroner Kathy Davis’ office.

At least 40 deaths across the county can be linked to drug overdoses this past year, Davis said in a report. Conclusive findings from two other deaths last year are still pending. In 2016, the county recorded 16 drug overdose deaths. Lab-manufactured drugs, such as synthetic fentanyl, coupled with heroin, are attributed to many of the overdoses.

First candidate emerges for next GOP chair

Connie Beard, who has held various GOP-related leadership positions over the years, has announced she intends to run for the McLean County Republican Party’s chair position when it is up for grabs this spring. Beard’s local GOP activities have included serving as vice chairperson of the county Republican Party’s executive committee.

Beard also has worked on or lent support to several local Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood. Chuck Erickson, current chair of the county Republican Party, has announced he is not seeking another term for the position. The next chairperson will be announced in April, when the McLean County GOP holds its next convention.

Registration underway for spring horticulture event

The University of Illinois Extension McLean County’s Master Gardeners will hold the 16th annual Home, Lawn and Garden Day on Saturday, March 3. Persons interested in attending the daylong program can begin registering at this time.

Susan Martin has been announced as this year’s keynote speaker; she will speak on, “Gold Standard Perennials.” This year’s program also will include a series of breakout sessions and hands-on workshops. The fee is $50 and includes refreshments and lunch. For information, or to register, visit the U of I Extension’s website at go.illinois.edu/HLGD or call (309) 663-8306.

Website names IWU to list of ‘best college values’

Kiplinger, a publication devoted to personal finance, ranked Illinois Wesleyan University to this year’s list of “best value ranking” colleges and universities.

IWU, which has been named to the ranking in prior years, inched up five slots, placing 50th this go around. Kiplinger’s analysis was based on a variety of criteria, including academic quality and affordability. IWU has appeared in similar rankings in other publications. U.S. News and World Report, for instance, placed IWU 71st on its list of America’s best colleges.

Bloomington

State Farm to move remaining workers

State Farm Insurance executives on Thursday, Jan.11 announced plans of relocating the firm’s remaining 150 workers from the historic building in downtown Bloomington, 115 E. Washington St., by early next month.

The move in large part has been cited to a shift in how the company’s workplace philosophy. In recent years, workers have been shifted to other area facilities offering open-concept workplaces designed to foster collaboration. According to the executives, State Farm has no plans of relinquishing its downtown building, which has roots stretching back to 1929. An announcement will be made at a later date on the facility’s use.

H&M signs lease at Eastland Mall

Fast-fashion retailer H&M has announced plans of opening a store within Eastland Mall. Although a specific date has not been announced, H&M executives said the intention is to open this spring.

The news comes on the heels of a year that claimed two of the mall’s four department store anchors. JCPenney and Macy’s closed their stores at different points in 2017. Unlike other traditional retailers, H&M has consistently reported generally positive earnings results in recent years. H&M also has a large store footprint, with 4,000 locations across more than 60 countries.

Normal

Parents questioning longtime coach’s resignation

Normal West High School parents pressed Unit 5 School Board members for answers this past week on football coach Darren Hess’ resignation in December.

The parents told the School Board they believe Hess was forced to resign, though the 15-year veteran cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason behind his decision. Questions of how assistant coaches are paid also have surfaced.

At a recent Unit 5 board meeting, parents expressed concern the football program at West could be at risk of deteriorating.

ISU committee to look helping undocumented students

A new group, known formally as the Committee to Assist Undocumented Student Achievement, has been formed on the Illinois State University campus. The group’s goal is to help undocumented students in such areas as financial assistance and training teachers and other faculty in answering questions that might arise from undocumented students. The goal, according to organizers, is to provide a safe, supportive environment for all students.

–McLean County News Briefs–