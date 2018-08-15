 –McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Officials considering additional solar farm proposals

Several companies’ proposals for solar-powered turbines are working through various channels in McLean County government.

One of the prospects before officials — a possible 14-acre project near Downs — received a favorable recommendation from members of the Zoning Appeals Board on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Toronto-based Amp Solar Development has pitched the county with its plans for a 2-megawat wind farm near the Downs land. The full County Board will review the zoning panel’s recommendation and could vote on a special-use application later this month.

Former arena president asks for trial outside county

An executive who formerly oversaw operations at Bloomington’s arena has asked a local judge for the opportunity to have a trial outside McLean County.

According to information from a document known as a change of venue motion, John Butler, president and CEO of Central Illinois Arena Management, argues he cannot have an impartial trial in McLean County because of the widespread media reports of allegations he stole taxpayer money will overseeing the venue that at the time was known as the U.S. Cellular Arena.

The venue, now operated by a different outside company, has changed its name to the Grossinger Motors Arena.

OSF HealthCare announces new drug disposal boxes

OSF HealthCare is making available drug disposal boxes at hospitals across its footprint, including the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

According to OSF executives, the boxes are being displayed in the hospitals’ main lobbies and will be available throughout the morning, afternoon and early evening hours.

The goal of the disposal boxes, according to OSF executives, is to ensure discarded medications are not abused or polluting the groundwater supply.

CIRA’s portion of tax bill expected to go down

Property taxes linked to the Central Illinois Regional Airport are expected to decrease, according to officials within the Bloomington Airport Authority, the agency overseeing it.

A confluence of factors — including an anticipated drop in the tax rate and levy and new revenue sources — have led decision-makers within the BAA to declare an anticipated 15 percent drop for the airport’s line item of a property owner’s tax bill.

According to the BAA, the anticipated total levy across Bloomington and Normal is expected to total $2.7 million — a $500,000 decrease from the $3.2 million levied a year ago.

Bloomington

Attorney faces disciplinary action from state agency

A state agency tasked with reviewing and prosecuting allegations of attorneys’ misconduct has announced plans of issuing disciplinary action against a licensed Bloomington practitioner.

Timothy Leighton has been accused of deceit, dishonesty, fraud or misrepresentation by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

According to the state panel, the allegations against Leighton stem from his use of $200,000 from the Betty L. Turpin Revocable Trust in 2012 and 2013. Leighton is accused of using funds without permission from representatives of Turpin’s estate. Leighton, who practices law through the Leighton Group, had not commented publicly on the state commission’s accusations by press deadline.

Organizers of Labor Day parade seek entries

Parade entries are currently being accepted for the upcoming Labor Day parade, which has been a time-honored tradition in Bloomington.

The Bloomington and Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, which sponsors the parade, has announced this year’s parade is themed, “Your Voice — Your Vote.”

Registration forms are available at www.bntrades.org. The cost of participation varies, depending on the entity and its status as a nonprofit organization or business. For information, call Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120.

Normal

Cause of convenience store fire under investigation

A local convenience store will be closed into the foreseeable future as the Normal Fire Department investigates what caused a small-scale fire last week.

According to NFD officials, reports of a smoke emanating from the roof of Quik-n-EZ, 1609 N. Main St., came in at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7. The store reportedly had closed at 12:30 a.m. for the night.

The fire reportedly was contained to an area between ceiling tiles and the roof deck and had not spread to the main portion of the store.

Town Board authorizes new fire truck purchases

The Normal Fire Department will receive two new trucks for its fleet, following the Town Council’s decision to move forward with the $1.1 million expenditures at a meeting Monday, Aug. 6. The pair of new trucks will replace former vehicles that had endured corrosion and fire damage.

