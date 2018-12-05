–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

State office names judges for 11th Judicial Circuit

Scott J. Black and Scott E. Kording have been named associate judges for the 11th Judicial Circuit Court, following a decision from officials within the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

Black and Kording are replacing associate judges David Butler and Lee Ann Hill, who are retiring at the end of the month.

According to the state agency, 22 candidates sought the pair of jurist positions. In addition to McLean County, the 11th Judicial Circuit Court represents Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

IWU replaces trees lost to emerald ash borer

Twelve of the 29 trees Illinois Wesleyan University lost to emerald ash borer a decade ago are being replaced on the heels of a local donation.

Representatives from Homefield Energy, the donor, and IWU gathered outside the Bloomington campus on Tuesday, Nov. 27, to commemorate the tree plantings, some of which are being installed on the campus in the spring.

As with many sections of the state, the IWU campus was ravaged with emerald ash borer when the invasive disease-causing beetles made their way into McLean County in 2008.

Federal funds will benefit senior programs

Four programs serving seniors in McLean County have received federal funding, according to information from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging. The funds are being funneled down to the local programs by the state agency though the federal Older Americans Act.

Locally allocated dollars are going toward Community Care Systems Inc., Path Crisis Center, Peace Meal Nutrition Program and Prairie State Legal Services.

4-H member honored for veterinary science

Kara Froidcoeur, a McLean County 4-H member, was recognized recently with an award for her work on a veterinary science project. Froidcoeur, an 11-year member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club, received a $200 cash prize during a ceremony in Champaign. Froidcoeur has indicated she plans to become a veterinarian, specializing in chiropractic and acupuncture care.

During her project, Froidcoeur taught workshops across McLean County on issues related to vaccinations auto-immune diseases, anxiety ear tumors and the importance of baseline bloodwork.

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association sponsors the award.

Bloomington

City planning increase in property tax levy for FY2019

The city of Bloomington could increase its property tax levy 1.09 percent for its upcoming fiscal year 2019 budget, according to a recent report from City Administrator Tim Gleason.

The city’s levy for the FY2018 budget clocked in at $20.06 million, while next year’s levy, tentatively, has been set at $20.28 million.

Gleason has indicated he does not anticipate the average homeowner — a person with a home valued at $165,000 — paying more on the municipal line item of the next tax bill.

Leaf collection efforts resume, following early snow

Bloomington public works crews have resumed leaf collection efforts, following the major Thanksgiving weekend snowfall, according to information from city officials. As leaf collection ends late this fall, public works crews will be using leaf vacuums to collect leaf piles.

DPW staffers continue to require property owners rake leaves to the back of the curb on the grass, to the shoulder of the road or at the edge or near a person’s driveway. Leaf piles should not exceed 3 feet, and should not be placed in bags.

For information, visit www.cityblm.org/publicworks, call 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.

Downtown artists will display window vignettes

Downtown Bloomington Artists will open their studios from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, for the monthly First Friday festivities. In keeping with past traditions, the Downtown Bloomington Association is hosting a festive series of window vignettes.

Local artists will be on hand, allowing spectators to stop in the studios, galleries, boutiques and businesses during the two-hour event. More than 100 artists will be on hand to exhibit their creations.

For information, visit www.downtownbloomington.org.

Normal

Children’s Discovery Museum unveils new exhibit

A new exhibit designed to give children a greater understanding of wind and air is underway at the Children’s Discovery Museum. Staffers at the Normal-based facility have dubbed their newest display Imagine Air.

The exhibit, which includes interactive elements, was launched at the museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., over Thanksgiving weekend.

