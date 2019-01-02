–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Bloomington-Normal unemployment rate rose 0.3 percent in November

The number of people filing for unemployment in November in the Bloomington-Normal statistical area increased, year-over-year, according to recently released data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Numbers crunched within the state agency revealed 4 percent of the area’s residents filed for unemployed throughout the month.

A year prior, 3.7 percent of Bloomington-Normal residents filed claims. IDES revealed unemployment rates rose in 11 metropolitan areas, decreased in two areas and remained flat in one.

Local Post Office named after fallen U.S. Army sergeant

President Donald Trump on Friday, Dec. 21, passed into law legislation renaming a Post Office in honor of fallen U.S. Army Sergeant Joshua Rodgers.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, introduced a bill to name the Normal-based Post Office, 200 W. Normal St., in honor of Rodgers, who died in April 2017 while in the line of duty in Afghanistan. Rodgers, a Bloomington native, was 22 years old at the time of the attack.

Bus crash victim recognized for volunteerism at recent event

Charlie Crabtree, a victim of a school bus crash on Interstate 74 in early December, was recognized last week for his volunteerism and impact at Normal West High School.

Crabtree was honored during a memorial event at a basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, for the role he had in the school’s athletic events, including the girls’ basketball team.

Crabtree was chaperoning an away game in early December and died from injuries he incurred when the team’s bus collided with another vehicle.

Red Kettle Campaign falls short for Salvation Army

The McLean County chapter of the Salvation Army fell short of its Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal this holiday season by nearly $200,000, according to representatives.

At the close of the campaign Monday, Dec. 24, total donations clocked in at $200,529.53.

The goal had been set at $220,000.

This was the second consecutive year the local chapter fell short of its Red Kettle goal. This year’s giving for the time-honored holiday tradition also fell about $17,000 short of the amount residents gave a year ago.

Chapter representatives have indicated they will put out an appeal for additional donations through other forms — including online donations and payments sent by mail — in the hopes the organization will be able to continue its assorted programs.

Bloomington

Businesses robbed minutes of each other after Christmas

Bloomington Police are investigating a pair of back-to-back robberies that occurred Wednesday, Dec. 26, and are attempting to link together evidence for a possible correlation between the two events.

According to information from the department, an employee was held up at Little Caesars, 2507 E. Oakland Ave., about 9:30 p.m. Another robbery was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 1130 S. Veterans Parkway, at 9:38 p.m. No injuries were reported in either incident. BPD officials are asking anyone with information to call 309-820-8888.

Zoo first to achieve ‘sensory certified’ designation

Miller Park Zoo is the first facility in Illinois to achieve a sensory inclusive certification, officials announced recently.

To earn the designation, MPZ staffers have completed training through KultureCity, an organization founded in 2013 with a mission of inspiring the community to join in creating a world where all autistic people can be accepted, included and fulfill their potential.

MPZ will have available a number of accessories with sensory needs, including noise canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards.

Normal

Dollar General store robbed twice in 10 days

A Dollar General store at 1100 S. Cottage Ave. was robbed Sunday, Dec. 23, for the second time in 10 days, according to information from the Normal Police Department. Police responded to the store at 12:04 p.m., according to the agency, and an investigation was still continuing at press deadline.

According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. He is believed to be 6-feet, 4-inches to 6-feet, 6-inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothes, a bright colored scarf and concealed his identity with a hooded sweatshirt.

The same store also was robbed Friday, Dec. 14. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brad Underwood at 309-454-9798 or bunderwood@normal.org.

Judge: Former pastor will stand trial for abuse

Matthew Everly, a former pastor at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, will stand trial on allegations he broke his baby daughter’s legs. Judge Casey Costigan on Wednesday, Dec. 26, denied Defense Attorney Scott Kording’s motion for a directed verdict.

If Kording’s motion had been accepted, Everly would have been cleared of the accusations. In his ruling, Costigan said prosecutors supplied enough evidence to move forward with the trial.

–McLean County News Briefs–