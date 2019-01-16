–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

YMCA fundraising effort inching close to goal

The Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s goal of raising $16 million for a larger facility is nearing completion, organizers announced last week.

At the end of the first full week of 2019, local YMCA officials revealed more than $13.4 million had been raised. The project, first announced in April, calls for a 70,000-square-foot building at 2200 E. Washington St.

Search firm is next step in administrator search

Although a final decision has yet to be made, the McLean County Board might enlist the services of an outside consultant to assist in the search for a new county administrator.

Board members have been wrangling over the issue at several recent committee-level meetings without coming to a firm consensus.

Proponents have pointed out a consultant could bring expertise to the table in bringing the best possible candidate into the fold, while opponents have noted the money could be better used for other purposes.

Current county administrator Bill Wasson has announced he is retiring in May. The County Board is currently accepting applications. A deadline of Friday, Feb. 15, has been set.

Bloomington

Decatur men arrested as homicide suspects

The U.S. Marshall Service on Monday, Jan. 7, arrested two Decatur men on suspicion of a homicide that occurred in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street about 4:41 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5.

According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, U.S. Marshalls apprehended the two suspects in the murder of the victim, Egerton Dover.

The news release states “an investigation was conducted by BPD’s Criminal Investigations Division” and further states Grampsas and Bruce are being detained “as persons of interest.” Although two suspects are in custody, BPD officials said an investigation in this case is ongoing, and “additional information will not be disclosed at this time.”

Public Safety Board ready to hold first hearing

The Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board, convened a year ago to enhance relations between residents and the Police Department, will soon hold its first hearing. The group is set to meet on an as-yet undetermined date to review a complaint about an officer’s conduct. Specific details of the incident leading to the complaint and forthcoming hearing have not been divulged at press deadline.

When the community relations board was established a year ago, a series of protocol were established. The Bloomington Police Department is still the first stop for initial complaints, but if an accuser is not satisfied, the issue is forwarded on to the community relations board for further review.

City’s convenience center cutting back hours

The Bloomington Citizens Convenience Center has reduced its hours of operation. Beginning this week, the center is open to residents from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The reduced hours will remain in effect through mid-March.

The center, located at the corner of East and Jackson streets, is a venue for residents to drop off unwanted brush, bulk waste and other acceptable items outlined in the city’s solid waste program.

City taking applications for next Bloomington 101

City of Bloomington officials are currently accepting applications from residents interested in taking part in the next Bloomington 101 session.

The next installment will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 to May 23. The 10-week program is aimed at giving participants a glimpse into the inner workings of local government.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, Feb. 15. For information, email Nora Dukowitz at ndukowitz@cityblm.org.

Normal

New deal could bring housing to ISU students

Illinois State University officials are in the early stages of soliciting proposals from private developers for a possible housing project that could accommodate up to 1,200 of the campus’ students.

The new proposal, according to details from ISU, is designed to create suite-style housing accommodations, geared specifically toward the campus’ sophomore student body. ISU has set a deadline for proposals for Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Based on the tentative timeline, plans call for further details coming to light in February.

Town amends waste collection schedule for MLK Day

Normal public works crews will pick up trash and recyclables on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 21 — but the level of service will be limited. Crews will not be picking up bulk waste or brush on the date. Regular service will continue Tuesday, Jan. 22.

