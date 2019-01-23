–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Health department stops issuing restaurant grades

The McLean County Health Department is moving away from a scoring system for restaurants and other establishments serving food, officials have announced.

The change comes on the heels of the Illinois Food and Drug Administration’s new food code, calling for inspectors across the state to adhere to a uniform system.

Although the local health department is no longer using the grading system, officials said information on specific violations will still be posted on the agency’s website, http://health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Salvation Army falls short of fundraising goal

The Salvation Army of McLean County’s annual year-end Make a Difference fundraising campaign has fallen $70,000 short of its goal, organizers have announced.

The local chapter of the international nonprofit set a goal of raising $520,000 for the campaign, which is synonymous with red kettles and bell ringers.

Between the campaign’s kickoff in early November through the end of the year, the Salvation Army of McLean County secured about 86 percent of the fundraising goal.

Two former administrators to assist in search

Former McLean County administrators Terry Lindberg and John Zeunik are leading a committee in search for the next professional to head up operations within the county administration office.

Lindberg and Zeunik’s efforts come as Bill Wasson, current county administrator, has announced plans of stepping down. Wasson is retiring in May.

Lindberg and Zeunik served a combined 23 years as administrators before Wasson assumed the position eight years ago.

In the months ahead, plans call for Lindberg and Zeunik working alongside a panel of other representatives across the county in public and private sectors.

Bloomington

Growing list of establishments begin robbed

Rosati’s Pizza, 203 N. Prospect Road, joins an ever-increasing compilation of Twin Cities businesses enduring a robbery in recent months.

According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, an armed robber approached a staffer at the local eatery at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Police officials said the suspect demanded money from the employee while wielding a knife.

The suspect, described as a black man, fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark winter clothing, gloves, a mask and glasses. He is believed to stand about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or smoreland@cityblm.org.

Mayor Renner touts need for capital improvements

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner used his annual state of the city address as a platform for sharing his views on the importance of prioritizing funding for such capital expense items as sidewalks, streets and sewers.

Renner, who delivered his message at a City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 14, said the growing list of improvement projects have been neglected.

During the address, Renner also said the investments would improve quality of life and bring future economic growth into the community. Renner’s overture could become a talk point in the next round of municipal budget discussions.

New signage to be installed in areas of city

In the coming months, so-called wayfinding signage directing people to assorted attractions will be installed in different areas of the city.

The City Council voted Monday, Jan. 14, to place 34 of the directional signs in various high-profile areas. The project, expected to cost $500,000, is aimed at promoting the city’s downtown corridor.

Normal

Longtime liquor store reopens 8 months after fire

University Liquors, a deeply-rooted, Normal-based business, reopened early this month in a new building after the establishment’s long-time home was destroyed this past spring in a fire. The store, 706 W. Beaufort St., has been known as a hot spot for generations of upper-level Illinois State University students.

The prior building was deemed a total loss. An investigation linked the cause of the fire to an electrical malfunction in one of the store’s coolers.

New township senior center director named

A resident of Normal Township has been named to head up the local activity and recreation senior center, 600 E. Willow St. The township’s board on Thursday, Jan. 17, named Rick Lewis to the leadership position.

Lewis, a former dean at Illinois State University, succeeds Mindy Morgan, who was fired from her position last fall. Township officials have not divulged the reason behind Morgan’s dismissal.

–McLean County News Briefs–