–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Martin Luther King Jr. award winners announced

The human relations commissions serving Bloomington and Normal have named the winners of the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards program. Four residents received either the Adult Human Relations Award or the Youth “I Have a Dream” Award.

The adult awards were administered to Mary Aplington of Normal and Kevin Jones of Bloomington. The youth recipients were Sujith Molakala of Normal and Anniah Watson of Bloomington. Aplington, a counselor in Bloomington schools for 19 years, has played a pivotal role in such efforts as the Back to School Alliance.

Jones works with the Bloomington Regional Alternative School and has undertaken such efforts as helping students work through conflicts. Molakala, a student at Normal Community High School, volunteers in a number of ways, including peer tutoring.

Watson is a student at Normal Community West High School. Her contributions include co-founding a nonprofit organization, Book4U, which provides books and supplies to low-income students. This year’s awards program, the 41st annual in McLean County, was held Saturday, Jan. 14.

Survey says Twin Cities ranks among top college towns

Bloomington-Normal ranks among the best college communities across the U.S., according to a recent survey administered by the website Business Insider. The two cities ranked squarely at No. 10 on the compilation, which examined such factors as rent costs, earnings options and entertainment venues.

Bloomington and Normal currently host about 26,000 college students at Illinois State University, Heartland Community College, Illinois Wesleyan University and Lincoln College. Within the state, Champaign-Urbana outpaced Bloomington-Normal, ranking No. 2 on the list. Business Insider gave the top spot to Boulder, Colo.

ISU, Bradley students compete in Red Cross challenge

Students at Illinois State University in Normal are in the midst of a friendly competition with peers at Bradley University in Peoria.

With assistance from the American Red Cross, the two schools are attempting to see how many students will roll up their sleeves and donate blood and platelet products at a time when supplies are in critical need.

The competition started Tuesday, Jan. 24, and runs through this Thursday, Jan. 26. The ISU-Bradley rivalry is the outgrowth of the Red Cross’ We Challenge U program, which encourages college students to get involved in the community through such endeavors as blood drives. The ISU activities in coming days will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations within the campus.

Bloomington

Sen. Barickman appointed to leadership role

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, was recently appointed to a new leadership position in the 100th General Assembly. Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, appointed Barickman to the post.

“It is a great honor to have been asked to take on a bigger role in helping leader Radogno continue the cause of good government in the Senate,” Barickman said in a statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity and excited to continue our work to forge common-sense solutions to move our state forward.” Barickman, who finished the 99th General Assembly in the leadership role of minority whip, will serve in his new leadership role through next year. Radogno cited numerous reasons for appointing Barickman to the position, including his work in education funding.

Fast-casual eatery Smashburger abruptly closes

Smashburger, a national fast-casual sandwich chain, closed multiple Central Illinois locations earlier this month with no advance notice, including the store in Bloomington at 1401 N. Veterans Parkway. Corporate officials closed the local location, in addition to sites in Peoria and Springfield, on Thursday, Jan. 12.

“We consistently review our restaurant portfolio and make strategic decisions to better position our business for the future,” the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, from time to time, we must close underperforming stores that don’t meet our rigorous performance standards.”

Smashburger is based in Denver, Colo.

Towanda Avenue reduced to one lane during utility project

Portions of Towanda Avenue will be reduced to one lane as workers with power company Ameren relocate a utility pole in the area. The project will specifically impact the right through lane of the northbound approach along Towanda Avenue to Vernon Avenue. The closure began Monday, Jan. 23, and is expected to last into the foreseeable future.

Motorists will have to drive slower on Hershey Road

Major portions of Hershey Road have reduced speed limits, on the heels of a recent decision by city officials. The new limit on Hershey Road, from Rainbow Avenue to General Electric Road, has changed from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

The limit on Hershey Road, from General Electric to Fort Jesse roads, has changed from 40 to 30 miles per hour. The reductions went into effect Monday, Jan. 23, and electronic message boards are in place for the time being to inform drivers of the changes.

Normal

Town holding information session for entrepreneurs

Town of Normal staffers are holding an information session about free digital tools being made available this year to entrepreneurs through an outgrowth of a recently announced partnership with technology company Microsoft.

The program, dubbed #MicrosoftNormal, will be held at 1:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 27, on the 4th Floor of Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle. The program is geared toward business startups and other interested persons. Last year, the town announced it forged a partnership with Microsoft with the intent of advancing digital literacy. For information on the partnership or the upcoming event, visit the town’s website, www.normal.org.

–McLean County News Briefs–