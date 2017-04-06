–McLean County News Briefs

McLean County

Health department confirms return of mumps outbreak

Staffers within the McLean County Health Department have confirmed three mumps cases on the Illinois State University campus. Once three cases have been confirmed within a close proximity, the status is elevated to “outbreak,” based on standards set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to a news release from the local health agency, the ISU reports are, at this time, considered isolated. The infected persons are being treated, according to the health department, and have not required hospitalization. McLean County had a mumps outbreak in fall 2015, through early 2016, after a number of mumps cases were reported during that time period.

Group wants to make county safe haven for immigrants

As President Donald Trump continues to press forward on proposed illegal immigration legislation, a statewide organization known as Illinois People’s Action is hoping McLean County’s two largest communities pass ordinances declaring them as safe havens.

In a statement, IPA said it is working with the Bloomington City and Normal Town councils in adopting ordinances that would call on local law enforcement to have greater collaboration with the communities’ immigrant populations. The goal, according to IPA, is to mitigate the fears immigrants have encountered in recent months.

EAC, Twin Cities partner on upcoming cleanup day

The Ecology Action Center, in conjunction with the city of Bloomington and town of Normal, are partnering on an upcoming community-wide cleanup day, scheduled for Saturday, April 22. Volunteers are sought for environmentally friendly projects at an assortment of work sites throughout the area. The sanctioned events are slated to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. For information or to suggest a location, visit www.bncleanup.org.

Girls on the Run of Central Illinois coming to McLean County

Representatives with Girls on the Run of Central Illinois have announced the expansion of their program to McLean County this fall. Through its curriculum, the organization aims to foster an enjoyment of running into the minds of girls in grades 3 to 8. Girls on the Run has more than 70 partner sites across Central Illinois.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Bloomington will serve as the McLean County host site. The interactive curriculum covers a range of topics, including self-awareness, building healthy relationships and developing personal strengths. For information, visit www.gotrcentralillinois.org or call (217) 726-9808.

Bloomington

City Council close to minting FY 2018 budget

With the Fiscal Year 2017 budget closing at the end of this month, members of the Bloomington City Council are in the midst of putting final touches on the municipality’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2018 budget of $214 million, which begins May 1.

City officials have indicated they intend to begin the next budget cycle with a balanced spending plan, though decisions on several line items are still pending.

The U.S. Cellular Coliseum is one item that has drawn scrutiny. A plan is to increase the coliseum’s budget for the year ahead. The council could vote on the city’s FY 2018 budget at its next regular meeting Monday, April 10.

Registration open for garden plots in Bloomington

The Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department has opened registration on its community gardens for the upcoming season. Plots are available on municipal land at the southwest corner of Hershey and Ireland Grove roads. The city is making available 12-by-30-foot plots for $25 and 25-by-30-foot plots for $50. City crews will plow the land at the beginning of the season. Plot renters are responsible for soil preparation and maintaining the plantings. Water is available at the site. For information, call (309) 434-2260 or visit www.bpard.org.

Normal

Normal Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

A masked gunman fled University Liquors, 706 W. Beaufort St., after demanding an undisclosed amount of cash last week, according to Normal Police officials. No one was injured. The incident occurred about 3:32 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build, standing between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants white tennis shoes and an orange mask.

Normal Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Brad Park at (309) 454-9527 or anonymously to McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

Town seeking applicants for various arts-related projects

The town of Normal is again seeking applicants for the Harmon Arts Grants program, which provides funds for an assortment of arts-themed projects. Program recipients are eligible for events occurring between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

The program is named in honor of former town Mayor Paul Harmon, who created it in 1993 to help foster arts-related events. Grant applications are available at the town’s website, www.normal.org.

–McLean County News Briefs–