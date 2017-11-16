— McLean County officials consider consolidating election duties 

Citing cost savings and more efficient governance, McLean County officials are in the preliminary stages of exploring a possible consolidation of election-related functions.

Currently, County Clerk Kathy Michael and her staff handle elections for all but one municipality. Bloomington has a more than century-old tradition of operating autonomously with its own independent election commission.

The prospect of combining the functions into one umbrella entity surfaced recently when County Administrator Bill Wasson discussed with the County Board the possible benefits of consolidation.

Wasson asserted the two organizations have long led to confusion and have been an inefficient method of governance. Faced with a $1 million deficit in its Fiscal Year 2018 budget, County Board chairman John McIntyre has since gone on the record as saying consolidation is a proposal worth considering.

While talks are preliminary, and no changes are anticipated in the very immediate future, officials from both offices have begun discussing the changes.

Thus far, two possibilities have surfaced: 1,000 voters within Bloomington could file a petition for a referendum asking whether there would be support for doing away with the Bloomington Election Commission and bringing its duties under the county clerk’s office.

Another possibility on the table would entail intervention from state legislators, who would have to allow for a countywide referendum asking to have a countywide election commission.

Michael, a Republican who has announced she is seeking re-election when her seat is up, said she believes the clerk’s office should have oversight of all functions.

“In 102 counties, over 94 election authorities are the county clerk,” Michael said in an interview with the Chronicle. “Obviously, something is going right, as this has been this way for decades — and, guess what, the voters would have demanded a change.”

With elections coming only a few times each year, Michael also said she believes having county clerks handle functions is the most efficient use of time.

“When election work slows a bit, due to the twice-a-year nature of our primary, general and consolidated election cycles, employees in the clerk’s office can be cross-trained to provide other none-election related services to citizens, allowing even greater economies of scale in the county workforce,” Michael said.

Thus far, the Bloomington Election Commission, which has been in place since 1914, has taken a neutral stance on the issue.

When asked to comment about the consolidation proposal, Paul Shannon, the commission’s executive director, declined.

“We do not take positions on political issues,” Shannon said. “I cannot answer that.”

Although Shannon would not comment directly on the future of election oversight in McLean County, he did point a reporter to a fact sheet on the commission’s website, outlining details of the governing bodies. It points to the model’s large representation across the state.

“There are currently nine election commissions in the state of Illinois,” the document says. “DuPage and Peoria both have countywide election commissions. Aurora, Bloomington, Chicago, Danville, Galesburg, East St. Louis and Rockford all have city commissions.”

The document further states, “These election commissions are the election authority for more than 48 percent of all voters in the state.”

While absorbing the Bloomington Election Commission’s duties into the McLean County clerk’s office is one possibility, there is another prospect the League of Women Voters has advocated: Having a countywide election commission, similar to those in DuPage and Peoria counties.

Michael said she does not believe the commission form of election governance is effective since elected circuit court judges make the appointments.

Speaking to the Bloomington Election Commission, Michael said, “Does anyone reading this know who these commissioners are, how they came to be commissioners or how they are held accountable if voters disagree with the choices they make? I suspect not.”

Although she disagrees with the current model in place in Bloomington, Michael said she does respect the organization and its staff.

“But the key point is, obviously, voters should have a voice in election authorities and can do that when it’s under the umbrella of an elected office, such as the county clerk,” Michael said.

She added, “It’s not about me. I won’t be here forever.”

