Miller Park to host Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Polar Plungers will brave the frigid water at Miller Park Lake in Bloomington, on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The funds raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge® will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

The Bloomington Plunge will take place at Miller Park Lake, 1020 South Morris Ave., with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

All Polar Plungers are required to collect a minimum of $100 in donations. People are encouraged to come in costume and to form teams. Each team must consist of a minimum of five plungers and each team member must raise the minimum of $100 in donations.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt.

Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge.

All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt or other incentive level prizes will be mailed a corresponding prize in April.

This is the 20th Anniversary of the LETR Polar Plunge. Over the last 20 years, more than 72,500 plungers have raised more than $20.6 million.

Plungers are invited to join the conversation and share why they are #FreezinForAReason on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 20,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities.

GEICO, RIU Hotels & Resorts, and Apple Vacations are the Statewide Presenting Polar Plunge Sponsors.

This year’s Gold Level Sponsors are CEFCU (Citizens Equity First Credit Union), Farmers Insurance, Integrity Technology Solutions, Lamar, Nicor Gas, The Pantagraph, and Radio Bloomington (B104, WJBC, WBNQ, Nash Icon).

This year’s Silver- Level Sponsors are Cintas and Destihl Brewery. This year’s Bronze- Level Sponsors are Afni Inc., ISU Credit Union, and Noodles & Co.

Participants can register for the Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com or by contacting Jon Mays at 309-888-2551 or jmays@soill.org

Like and follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter