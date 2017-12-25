Red Cross calls for the gift of blood for the holidays

The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets.

Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms.

Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksgiving through the first week of January than the average during the rest of the year.

“By taking just about an hour of time today, you can help save someone’s life within a few weeks or even days of your donation,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager of the Red Cross Heart of America Blood Services Region. “We’re asking donors to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”

Blood is perishable and can only be replenished by volunteer donors. Red blood cells, the most transfused blood product, must be transfused within 42 days. Platelets, the tiny cells that form clots and help stop bleeding, must be transfused within just five days. More than half of all platelet donations go to cancer patients who may need platelet transfusions to prevent life-threatening bleeding during chemotherapy.

“Platelet donors don’t have to wait a few weeks to make a difference in a patient’s life,” said McGuire. “Someone could donate platelets on Monday, and by Friday, those same platelets can help someone’s fight to kick cancer.”

All blood types are needed this winter. Platelet donations are especially encouraged the first week of the new year, which is among the most difficult to collect enough platelets to meet patient needs. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to give Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

McLean County

Bloomington

12/28: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Chateau, Jumer Drive at Veterans Parkway

12/29: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

12/29: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Body Compound, The Body Compound, 1628 Commerce Parkway, Suite D

1/2/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

1/4/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, DoubleTree By Hilton Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive

1/5/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

1/5/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Original Smith Printing, 2 Hardman Dr.

1/5/2018: 1 – 5 p.m., Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Road

1/8/2018: 1:30 – 5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1706 RT Dunn Dr.

1/8/2018: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

1/9/2018: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Parke Regency Hotel and Conference Center, 1413 Leslie Drive

1/12/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

1/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Heartland Bank & Trust Company, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, 405 N. Hershey Road

1/15/2018: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

1/19/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Bloomington Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Ct

Normal

1/3/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway Ave.

1/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

1/15/2018: 2:30. – 7 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave.

1/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., BroMenn Conference Center, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave.

Peoria County

Brimfield

1/15/2018: 2 – 6 p.m., Brimfield United Methodist Church, 135 S. Galena St.

Chillicothe

12/28: 1 – 5 p.m., Shore Acres Clubhouse, 100 Park Blvd.

1/17/2018: 1 – 6 p.m., Chillicothe Library, 430 N. Bradley

Glasford

1/20/2018: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 108 S Oak

Peoria

12/28: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

12/29: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

12/30: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

12/30: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northwoods Mall, 2200 W War Memorial Drive

1/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/3/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/4/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Avenue

1/5/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Production Shop, 2029 W. Townline

1/5/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria County Courthouse, 324 Main St.

1/5/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., OSF Patient Accounts and Access Center, 7915 N Hale

1/6/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/9/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/11/2018: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Proctor Professional Bldg, 5401 N. Knoxville

1/11/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Proctor Professional Bldg, 5401 N. Knoxville

1/11/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/12/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/13/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/15/2018: 2 – 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 1700 W. War Memorial

1/16/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/17/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/18/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/19/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

1/19/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1 Illini Drive

1/19/2018: 2. – 6 p.m., Northwoods Mall, 2200 W War Memorial Drive

1/20/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Peoria Blood Donation Center, 405 W John Gwynn Jr Ave.

Princeville

12/19/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 710 E. Main

Tazewell County

Mackinaw

1/8/2018: 1 – 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 N Orchard

Morton

1/3/2018: 1. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 616 W David

1/5/2018: 2. – 6 p.m., Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 604 South Main

Pekin

12/28/2017: 1. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

12/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pekin Moose Lodge, 2605 Broadway PO Box 962

1/18/2018: 1. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1315 Court St.

Washington

1/8/2018: 12:30. – 6:30 p.m., Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor

Woodford County

Eureka

1/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 904 E. Reagan Drive

How to donate blood or platelets

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.