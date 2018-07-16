Suspect in Bloomington triple homicide held in Milwaukee jail

A Bloomington man was apprehended in Wisconsin in connection to a triple homicide in Bloomington June 18.

Sydney Mays, Jr., 22, Milwaukee police officers July 13 during a drug investigation on the 2600 block of 48th Street. Several additional arrests were made on drug-related charges.

Milwaukee police arrested Mays on three outstanding McLean County warrants stemming from the June 18 shooting deaths of Juan C. Perez-Macedo, 33, Corey D. Jackson, 22, and Nathaniel A. Pena, 22.

A 4-year-old boy, later identified as Pena’s son, was also shot, then airlifted to a Peoria hospital where he was first listed in critical condition, then stable condition later that week.

Mays’ warrants were for six counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

On the afternoon of June 18, police were summoned to 311 Riley Drive on a report that someone had been shot, and arrived at what was stated by Bloomington Police spokesperson Elias Mendiola as “chaotic.”

Pena, Jackson and Macedo were pronounced dead at 4 p.m. that afternoon. A manhunt soon ensued for the 5-foot 9-inch 250-pound Mays, who is on probation for a 2016 burglary conviction. Mays also has a criminal history of assault, domestic battery and interfering with the report of domestic violence.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said Mays must be extradited to Illinois in accordance with Wisconsin state laws. If charges are brought against Mays, authorities in both states will have to coordinate in that legal process.

A contingency of Bloomington Police Department detectives and McLean County State’s Attorney’s office officials arrived in Milwaukee Friday to coordinate the case with authorities in what Bloomington police said in a press release “remains an active investigation.”